Empires are built over generations, but they can fall in a weekend. Not that an NLCS exit portends the imminent collapse of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who for nine years have ruled the National League as their personal fiefdom. Throughout those seasons—during which the Dodgers have been run like a soccer team owned by a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund—L.A. has made nine playoff appearances, reached the NLCS six times, and won three pennants and the 2020 World Series. Since 2013, they’ve won 61 more regular-season games than the next best team. They are not the brightest star in the night sky—they are the sun.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO