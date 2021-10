The eight remaining drivers in the playoff field will be cut in half as NASCAR takes on its oldest active short track in a Halloween race to make the Championship 4. Martin Truex Jr. has won three of the last four Cup races at Martinsville, and with his place in the final four not yet certain, another victory on Sunday would guarantee him a chance at a second NCS title. But statistically speaking, his JGR teammate Denny Hamlin is the best active driver at the Virginia short track. Hamlin has five wins there and a series-leading average finish of 9.7.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO