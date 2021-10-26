CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Local health leaders react to ODH’s new quarantine option for schools

By Caroline Morse
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huK1F_0ccZx9v700

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Local health leaders are reacting hours after the Ohio Department of Health released their new quarantine guidelines for schools. Some health leaders say they’re facing a difficult task of keeping kids in school while also still fighting the pandemic. They believe this is the best plan for safety and ensuring in-person class time.

“It’s not mandatory but I don’t know why a school wouldn’t do this,” said Clark County Combined Health District Health Commissioner Charles Patterson.

ODH recommends masks in schools for unvaccinated, including children younger than 12

The Ohio Department of Health is giving schools a new option for quarantine guidelines. They say if a staff member or student comes in contact with a someone who tested positive for COVID, they may remain in the classroom without symptoms if they wear a mask for two weeks, check for symptoms, and provide a negative test result between day five and day seven after exposure.

Patterson says the data is clear, the masks and COVID-19 vaccines have slowed down spread within classrooms.

“The research that was done in Warren County as part of the pilot project showed a small percentage of exposures that occured in schools or at school setting ended up being an actual case,” said Patterson.

At this time, 5 to 11 year olds are still not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. That’s having an impact in Montgomery County where health leaders say COVID spread is still considered high. They advise parents to continue keeping up their guard until more kids can be vaccinated.

“This particular guidance only is if the close contact happens in the classroom or school setting so if it’s between a brother and sister at home, this new guidance doesn’t apply,” said Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County PIO Dan Suffoletto.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

As activities move indoors due to cold weather, Patterson said he is hopeful the new optional policy will be a popular choice. “I think the majority of schools will adopt this as their new quarantine policy,” said Patterson.

At this time, the coronavirus dashboard shows 64 percent of eligible Ohioans have started the vaccination process.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Hauntfest returned to Oregon District Saturday after year off due to COVID-18

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oregon District hosted its annual Halloween party after taking a year off last year because of COVID-19 concerns. Rain earlier in the evening Saturday was not enough to scare people from coming to the Oregon District for Hauntfest. “We’re just enjoying Halloween, we’ve never been before, so we thought we’d […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Montgomery County offices issue THC-infused edibles alert

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Offices and organizations in Montgomery County are warning the public of THC-infused edibles being packaged to resemble common snacks and candy. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Community Overdose Action Team (COAT) and Montgomery County Prevention Coalition (MCPC) are warning that the products likely have not undergone state regulatory guidelines for […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 3,485 new cases, 363 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Friday, Oct. 29, the state has reported a total of 1,539,940 (+3,485) cases, leading to 79,651 (+176) hospitalizations and 10,115 (+14) ICU admissions. A total of 6,468,760 people — or 55.34% of the state’s […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 21-day case average now below 4,000

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Thursday, Oct. 28, the state has reported a total of 1,536,005 (+4,190) cases, leading to 79,475 (+178) hospitalizations and 10,101 (+24) ICU admissions. A total of 6,461,689 people — or 55.28% of the state’s population — has […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, OH
Government
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Education
Clark County, OH
Government
County
Montgomery County, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Clark County, OH
Health
Montgomery County, OH
Education
Dayton, OH
Health
County
Clark County, OH
Montgomery County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

Montgomery County Veteran Services Commission seeking volunteer mentors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –The Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission is looking for men and women to serve as mentors to Dayton-area veterans. The new program is helping mentors assist veteran mentees with navigating their recovery process through the VA. The program is supervised by the mentor coordinator and veterans legal counsel at the Montgomery County […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Is a Snapchat message making schools all over the country lockdown?

(KLFY) — What appears to be a Snapchat message that contains generalized threats has caused multiple high schools to lockdown all over the country this week, including four in South Louisiana on Thursday and Friday. Jennings High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a screenshot of a social media post that police believe originated […]
EDUCATION
WDTN

Sinclair College awarded $576K science grant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair College said it is building a data degree pathway for high school students after receiving a $576,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF).                                  With the NSF grant, Sinclair College said it is developing a data analytics technician pathway for students to earn short-term certificates while still in high school and […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarantine#Weather#Odh#Covid
WDTN

OH Redistricting Committee misses again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The new Ohio Redistricting Commission is poised to miss another deadline. Republican House Speaker Bob Cupp, commission chair, said Thursday’s meeting would be the panel’s last before its initial deadline Sunday for passing a bipartisan congressional map. No vote was planned, prompting a protest rally. Congressional maps are reconfigured every 10 […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy