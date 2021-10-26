CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil takes breather after latest charge amid tight market

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, taking a breather from a sustained rally driven by strong demand in the United States, the world’s biggest consumer of oil and its products. Brent crude was down 20 cents or 0.2% at $85.79 a barrel by 0143 GMT, after...

The Independent

Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco reported $30.4 billion in third-quarter net income on Sunday, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases. Saudi Arabia’s majority state-owned oil giant Aramco said its net income more than doubled from $11.8 billion during the same three-month period a year earlier. Last year’s figure came after profits plunged dramatically as global coronavirus lockdowns slammed oil prices.Aramco CEO Amin Nasser described the company’s third-quarter results as “exceptional,” a result of “increased economic activity in key markets and a rebound in energy demand." He...
AFP

Back in the black: Higher oil prices lift ExxonMobil, Chevron profits

Profits at ExxonMobil and Chevron rebounded in the third quarter on strengthening oil and natural gas prices, according to results released Friday that underscored the industry's improved financial position compared with the darkest days of the pandemic. After US oil futures sank into negative territory in spring 2020 on widespread Covid-19 restrictions, demand has returned in a big way, lifting oil prices back above $80 a barrel and driving European gas prices up more than five times their level from a year ago. US oil giants, which reported losses during the worst of the pandemic, now are now generating a steady stream of free cash, raising questions about future investment plans. The latest surge in oil and gas prices comes as the industry faces increased pressures from investors to build up low-carbon businesses amid rising worries over climate change.
rigzone.com

Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at oil prices, the potential restart of Iran nuclear talks, Shell's pushback on breakup calls and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this...
rigzone.com

OPEC+ Softens View of Market Tightness

The global oil-supply deficit will be just 300,000 barrels a day on average in the fourth quarter, the coalition's Joint Technical Committee concluded on Thursday, according to delegates. OPEC+ technical experts downgraded their expectations for how tight global oil markets will be this quarter, a week before ministers meet to...
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures fall sharply for the session; U.S. oil prices post first weekly loss in 10 weeks

Natural-gas futures suffered a sharp drop on Friday for a second straight session, turning lower for the week, but ending October with a loss. U.S. oil futures, meanwhile, ended higher on Friday, but posted their first weekly loss in 10 weeks - ending the streak of nine consecutive weekly gains, the longest ever based on data going back to 1983, according to Dow Jones Market Data. WTI oil has been "in overbought territory for most of October as the market has been enjoying strong gains given OPEC+'s ongoing commitment to slowly bringing new production online, while global demand metrics have...
CNN

Big Oil is crushing it as oil prices boom

New York (CNN Business) — Profits soared at the nation's two largest oil companies, as ExxonMobil and Chevron both benefited from the recent run-up in oil prices. ExxonMobil (XOM), America's largest oil company, posted net income of $6.8 billion, swinging to a profit after a $680 million loss a year ago. Oil prices got crushed in the early months of the pandemic, when countries were still limiting travel and economic activity was at a standstill. But they've roared back since, surging above $80 a barrel.
freightwaves.com

Amid semiconductor shortage, resale markets take off

Here’s a crazy stat: If you wanted to buy a used car right now, there’s a good chance it would cost you more than a new model of that same car. It sounds impossible, but that is exactly what is happening. With a shortage of semiconductors and automotive factories closing down left and right, new cars simply aren’t being produced, and that’s caused the value of cars on secondary and resale markets to skyrocket — to the point where they’re often more expensive than new cars.
Shore News Network

Oil rally resumes as OPEC+ seen keeping supply tight

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil rose further above $84 a barrel on Friday, within sight of a multi-year high hit this week, as expectations OPEC and its allies will keep supply tight countered rising U.S. inventories and the prospect of more Iranian exports. Algeria said on Thursday a crude output increase...
94.1 Duke FM

Higher inflation primary risk to portfolios as funds trim bond holdings

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Global funds flagged higher inflation as the top risk to their portfolios over the coming three months, cutting recommended bond holdings to the lowest in nearly three years and raising exposure to equities, a Reuters poll found. Those views are supported by existing emergency monetary stimulus that...
oilandgas360.com

Saudis express ‘huge concern’ over falling global oil supply capacity

RIYADH (Bloomberg) –Saudi Aramco said oil-output capacity across the world is dropping quickly and companies need to invest more in production. It’s a “huge concern,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said in an interview in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. “The spare capacity is shrinking.”. His comments come with crude prices...
94.1 Duke FM

China industrial profit growth accelerates in Sept despite cost pressures

BEIJING (Reuters) -Profits at China’s industrial firms rose at a faster pace in September even as surging raw material prices and supply bottlenecks squeezed margins and weighed on factory activity. Profits jumped 16.3% on-year to 738.74 billion yuan ($115.72 billion) the statistics bureau said on Wednesday, quickening from the 10.1%...
94.1 Duke FM

France consumer confidence dipped in October as inflation concerns mount

PARIS (Reuters) – French consumer confidence levels fell in October compared to the previous month, missing market forecasts, as concerns over inflation hit sentiment. The INSEE official statistics agency said its measure for French consumer confidence fell to 99 points in October from 101 in September. Fourteen analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a figure of 101 for the October reading.
