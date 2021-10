New York artist Deem Spencer has been releasing some of the most unique music around since his 2016 debut EP ‘Sunflower.’ Deem mixes rapping with gentle singing for songs that are often melancholy but always find a way to pull you into his world. In 2021 he released Deem’s Tape, another essential entry in his catalog. “Recently I’ve developed a very clear vision of what I want to present to the world and what I want to represent in the world,” Deem tells us. Watch the full episode of Making It to learn more about this special artist.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO