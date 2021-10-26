CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers' Keon Johnson: Out vs. Portland

 5 days ago

Johnson (illness) won't play Monday against the Trail...

hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Looks Completely Different In First Post-Jail Photo

Against all odds, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making the most out of the final months of 2021. After getting arrested earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy remained focused, and several months later, the Baton Rouge rapper has managed to dethrone Drake's Certified Lover Boy with his chart-topping album Sincerely, Kentrelland be released from jail on house arrest.
NBA
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
#Clippers#The Trail Blazers
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss getting called out for blatantly faking injury

The Ole Miss defense has developed a reputation this year for faking injuries to slow down opposing offenses. That certainly seemed to be in play again on Saturday night against Auburn. As you can see below, Ole Miss defender KD Hill suffered a gruesome injury against the Tigers. … Just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
theScore

Billups: Blazers' performance vs. Clippers was 'really embarrassing'

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups didn't mince words about his club's performance after their 30-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. "It was really embarrassing," Billups told reporters following the Blazers' 116-86 defeat. "Just the effort. I don't think that we started the game off with the right mindset. ... From the very first play of the game, we turned the ball over. We couldn't get the ball where we needed it to go.
NBA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Wisconsin player Clay Cundiff leaves Iowa game in an ambulance

With Wisconsin leading Iowa 20-7 late in the third quarter, sophomore tight end Clay Cundiff was seriously injured. Cundiff got rolled up on by a few teammates from behind, and the training staff immediately called for an ambulance to transport Cundiff from the field directly to the hospital. As they...
IOWA STATE
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
ESPN

NBA preseason: Injury updates on Klay Thompson, Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard and more

With NBA opening night just over two weeks away, teams are starting to construct their rosters and determine which players will be healthy for the start of the regular season. Several top players were sidelined by injuries in 2020-21 -- Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson -- and are still working toward a return this season.
NBA
NBC Sports

Three things to know: Bulls, Warriors handed first losses of season

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. Bulls are Back? While they lose game, they look...
NBA
East Bay Times

Live updates: Warriors vs. Clippers in home opener, Thursday night

Scroll down to get insights and updates from the Warriors’ home opener against the Clippers on Thursday night. To view the live updates on your mobile device click here. Clippers star Paul George certainly took notice of the Warriors’ impressive season-opening over the star-studded Lakers on Tuesday night, when they won despite Stephen Curry’s rare off-night shooting night. He knows the challenge that awaits Los Angeles Thursday night in Golden State’s home opener at Chase Center.
NBA
Yardbarker

Clippers' Serge Ibaka out for season opener at Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers big man Serge Ibaka underwent season-ending back surgery in June. FanNation's Farbod Esnaashari noted last week that Ibaka was close to returning to NBA in-game action but felt it would be unlikely he would be good to go for the regular-season opener at the Golden State Warriors this Thursday.
NBA

