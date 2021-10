A former Lincoln police officer who was convicted of murder in 2005 is up for parole Tuesday. Kenneth Lynn Pollard Jr., 53, and his partner, former Sgt. Kevin Wade Jung, were charged with the beating death of Wayne Earl Ellis of West Monroe, La., in June 2003. Ellis left his home in West Monroe, La., the day before he died to help his brother repair his home in Nashville. In Vicksburg, Miss., he picked up a hitch-hiker named Wayne Whitely, who was heading to Massachusetts. The two men stopped in Meridian, Miss., and each bought a pint of whiskey. Whitely testified that Ellis spilled his pint, so he gave him the rest of his, then went to sleep.

LINCOLN, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO