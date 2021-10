SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With Spokane's snow season just around the corner, the City delivered its 2021-2022 snow response plan on Wednesday at the Northside Landfill. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said while they can't predict how much snow the city would have this season, they have designed a snow plan that is able to meet the community's needs.

