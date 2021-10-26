CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Sinkhole partially shuts down busy Pensacola intersection

By Cody Long
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A large sinkhole is impacting traffic at a busy Pensacola intersection.

Atmore man killed in wrong-way crash with semi-truck

The road collapsed Monday morning at Garden Street and Barrancas. Traffic will continue to flow on Garden, but Barrancas is closed in both directions between Garden and E Street.

It’s unclear what caused the sinkhole, and it’s unknown how long it’ll take to fix.

Comments / 7

Debra Verner
4d ago

I certainly hope they take the time to fix it correctly and not just patch it because we all know how long that will last.

