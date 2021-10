Here's a crazy stat: If you wanted to buy a used car right now, there's a good chance it would cost you more than a new model of that same car. It sounds impossible, but that is exactly what is happening. With a shortage of semiconductors and automotive factories closing down left and right, new cars simply aren't being produced, and that's caused the value of cars on secondary and resale markets to skyrocket — to the point where they're often more expensive than new cars.

