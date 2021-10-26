Man killed when motorcycle, bus collide, authorities say

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An overnight crash in Pittsburgh’s Overbook neighborhood resulted in the death of one person and four other individuals were hospitalized with injuries. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, the crash occurred at the intersection of Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Library Road around 12:30 a.m. Officials say first responders arrived at the scene and found two vehicles damaged with multiple victims. The driver of one vehicle, 23-year-old Bridget Ebbert, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three passengers from the vehicle were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions range from stable to critical, according to Public Safety officials. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition. Officials say the Collision Investigation Unit assisted in processing the scene of the crash. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO