Man killed when motorcycle, bus collide, authorities say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old woman died Friday after her SUV collided with a tractor in northern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Highway 71 just south of Bemidji. A Ford Explorer was traveling north on the highway when it collided with a tractor carrying a fertilizing cart.
The driver of the SUV died in the crash. She was identified as a 34-year-old Park Rapids woman. Her name has yet to be released.
The driver of the tractor, a 36-year-old Bemidji man, was unharmed. It’s unknown if alcohol played a role in the crash.
