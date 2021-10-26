Liberty-Benton sweeps Ottawa-Glandorf in district semifinal

KALIDA — For the fifth consecutive year, Liberty-Benton and Ottawa-Glandorf met in tournament action.

Unlike the previous four meetings that were split, it was all L-B on Monday.

The top-seeded Eagles led for all but one point over the first two sets and used a big run in the third set to sweep third-seeded O-G, 25-10, 25-16, 25-13, in a Division III district semifinal at Kalida High School.

"Defensively, we had to stay on their big hitters," L-B coach Julie Todd said. "We know they like to hit line, but with Karis Willow and Izzy Granger always up in the front, I thought we did a good job taking that away. We knew they liked to hit the back corner, so we tried to cover that too."

Liberty-Benton, who finished No. 4 in the final OHSVCA poll, improved to 25-0 and advanced to Wednesday's 6:30 p.m. district final against second-seeded Coldwater (23-2) at Kalida. Coldwater finished No. 2 in the same poll.

"I think we stepped on the court really ready to play," Todd said. "It was such a bad taste in our mouth from last year losing in three sets to O-G. We knew they were a good team."

The Eagles had little to no issues against the Titans (18-6), who were thrown for a loop when setter Reese Van oss was injured about halfway through warm-ups.

"That was really tough," O-G coach Amber Miller said. "The girls had to adjust and we tried different lineups. We threw a lot of different players in."

L-B pounced as Ottawa-Glandorf attempted to adjust its offense. Miya Ellerbrock, who splits time between setter and hitter, was thrust solely into setting for the Titans. The Eagles jumped out to a 9-3 lead after a kill by Willow and ace by Granger.

After an O-G timeout, Liberty-Benton kept the intensity up, winning the next three points to make it 12-3. The Titans showed life with the next three points, but the Eagles shut that run down quickly.

Liberty-Benton won five straight points to seize a 19-8 lead. Later, Granger clobbered a block and Kelsey Conkright served up back-to-back aces as the Eagles took the opening set.

"My heart just broke for their team and coaches," said Todd of the Van oss injury. "You could tell that in the first set, they were scrambling. Miya is one of their best hitters and she was setting all around."

Ottawa-Glandorf took its only lead in the opening two sets when the Titans won two of the first three points in Set 2. But, Liberty-Benton continued to win points in bunches, racing out to a 11-5 advantage when O-G used a timeout.

The margin blossomed to 14-7 after a block by Willow, but the Titans got a kill from Sydney Kleman and ace by Chloe Glenn to help get back within four points.

Willow put an end to that run with a kill to jumpstart the Eagles, who seized a 20-12 advantage after kills by Granger and Avery Zuercher. Another one of Willow's 10 kills gave Liberty-Benton the set and a 2-0 edge.

"We tried triple-blocking them. We tried moving our defense to where we thought they preferred to hit," said Miller of defending L-B's bevy of good hitters including Willow and Granger. "They are very talented players and we tried our best to slow them down."

O-G played its best volleyball of the night in the third set. The Titans took their first two-point lead of the match early and finally expanded it to 10-7 on a Katie Kaufman block. That forced L-B into a timeout.

It might have also awoken the Eagles, as points were kept to a minimum for Ottawa-Glandorf the rest of the way. Willow put down a block with her left hand and a kill up the line for Lauren Gerken gave Liberty-Benton the lead.

After a kill by Kleman tied the set at 11, Willow smacked a kill and served up the next 11 points, including two wicked jump-serve aces. After two points for the Titans, the Eagles finished off the win on kills by Granger and Zuercher.

"At the net, they are aggressive," Miller said. "They play really good defense and they have a strong serve and pass game. L-B is a great team. We lost to a really good team tonight."

Since a meeting in a 2017 district semifinal, the teams have met six times with each winning three matchups. O-G swept Liberty-Benton in last year's district final.

"We enjoy playing Liberty-Benton because we knew it is going to be a good game," Miller said. "It is so interesting how we are a half hour away and both programs have developed really strong volleyball teams consistently. Come tournament time, we know we are going to be facing them and it will probably be next year too."

Willow finished with 13 digs, three aces, and three blocks while Granger tallied 15 digs and nine kills. Zuercher also had nine kills, Conkright had nine digs, Gerken had six kills, and Chelsea May swatted four blocks. Sydney Elseser, the catalyst to the high-powered Liberty-Benton offense, dished 29 assists to go with 11 digs.

"We are really excited to face Coldwater," Todd said. "They are a super strong team out of the (Midwest Athletic Conference). We know they have a good record. It was good to get to see them play tonight. They are scrappy and defensive."

Ellerbrock led O-G with eight assists and four kills while Erin Kaufman had six kills and three blocks. Glenn added 13 digs, Averi Krouse tallied 12 digs, and Kleman finished with four kills.