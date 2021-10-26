CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidekichi Matsumoto Launches Ikimonogatari Manga on November 9

Cover picture for the articleManga to tell stories about mysteries, eccentricities of animal behavior. This year's 22nd issue of Kodansha's Evening magazine revealed on Tuesday that Hidekichi Matsumoto will launch a new manga titled Ikimonogatari in the...

Anime News Network

Mariko Kikuchi Launches New Essay Manga About Children Born Into Religion

Manga creator Mariko Kikuchi launched a new essay manga titled "Kami-sama" no Iru Ie de Sodachimashita ~Shūkyō 2-Sei na Watashi-tachi~ (A Home Life With God ~We Children Born Into Religion~) on Shueisha's Yomitai website on September 22. The anthology essay manga will tell a different story about a different faith every chapter, and it will center on children who were born into a religion due to having parents practicing the faith, and who had no choice in their entry into the religion. Kikuchi will draw from her own experience of being born into a religion.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Nami Sano's Migi to Dali Manga Ends in November

The manga's sixth volume revealed in July that the manga's seventh volume this coming winter will be the final volume. The manga launched in the 46th issue of harta in July 2017. The magazine describes the story:. Under the table is the angel's secret. The boy's name was Hitori. A...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Fuyumi Soryo's Cesare Manga Ends in November After 16 Years

The biographical work tells the story of Cesare Borgia. Motoaki Hara supervises the manga. Soryo launched the manga in Morning in 2005, and Kodansha published the 12th volume in June 2019. The manga went on hiatus in October 2014 and resumed in November 2018. The manga inspired a stage musical that was supposed to premiere in April 2020, but was canceled due to the pandemic. A concert was instead held in July 2020.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Satoru Akahori Launches New Manga on November 12

The manga centers on an extremely shy and shut-in samurai in Japan's peaceful Edo period. He is preoccupied every day by thoughts of harm, and his hobby of seeing the poster girls of every tea house. Akahori is most famous for being the main writer on the Saber Marionette franchise,...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Hajime Segawa's Shikabane-Gatana Manga Ends in November

The "battle action" manga centers on Jūki Kiki (name romanization not official), a middle school boy who lives a happy life despite slightly strange family circumstances. But when a great disaster strikes, strange zombie-like creatures kidnap his younger sister. To find the whereabouts of his younger sister, Jūki heads to monster-infested Tokyo. There, he has a chance encounter with a high school girl wielding a mysterious sword.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Chibi Maruko-chan Manga Gets Its 1st Stage Play in Winter 2022

35th anniversary play imagines Maruko-chan's male classmates later in high school. The manga's creator Momoko Sakura passed away due to breast cancer at the age of 53 in August 2018. She serialized the manga in Shueisha's Ribon magazine from 1986 to 1996. The comedy manga, which follows the everyday life of a third-grade schoolgirl, has about 32 million copies in print. Sakura launched a four-panel version in a Japanese newspaper in 2007, and she ended that version in 2011.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Kakushigoto's Kōji Kumeta Launches New Manga

Kumeta's most recent manga is Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition. Kumeta (Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei, Joshiraku) published a four-page introduction to the manga in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine in November 2015, and then published the first full chapter in the same magazine in December 2015. The manga ended in July 2020 and has 12 compiled volumes. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Impossibility Defense's Arata Miyatsuki Launches New Manga on Manga Park Site

This year's 21st issue of Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Arata Miyatsuki will launch a new manga titled Chōeki Kazuyoshi ~Shakai no Gomi desu kedo Kansha Shite Kuremasu ka?~ (Kazuyoshi the Criminal ~I Know I'm Societal Refuse, But Can You at Least Spare Some Thanks?~). Motoi Tanaka is drawing the art. The magazine will publish a preview serialization for the manga in the magazine's next issue on November 12, but the manga will serialize fully on Hakusensha's Manga Park website.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Sentai Filmworks Announces Kakegurui Anime's English Dub Cast

Sentai Filmworks announced on Friday the English dub cast for its planned release of the Kakegurui anime based on Homura Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura's manga on Blu-ray Disc on November 30. The company also streamed a video for the dub. The English dub cast includes:. Estelle Link as Yumeko Jabami.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Yostar Pictures, Kengo Saitō Reveal Sorairo Utility Anime About Golf

Anime studio Yostar Pictures and its company director Kengo Saitō (animation director for Kiznaiver, Little Witch Academia, SSSS.Dynazenon) announced on Twitter on Monday that the studio is producing an original golf-themed anime titled Sorairo Utility (Sky Blue Utility). Saitō stated Yostar Pictures will announce the staff and cast at a...
COMICS
Anime News Network

The Dawn of the Witch TV Anime Premieres in April 2022

The light novel series is set in the same fantasy world as Kobashiri's (Grimoire of Zero) Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho light novel series, now at peace after having endured a conflict between the church and witches for 500 years. However, embers of war still burn in some regions of the world. The story centers on Savil, a hopeless student at the Kingdom of Wenias' College of Magic. Savil has somehow lost all memory of his time before attending the college. The school's headmaster Albus sends him for special training to the southern part of the continent, where persecution against witches runs strong.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Gundam Spinoff Novel About Office Worker Reincarnated as Kycillia Ends

Kämpfer's Toshihiko Tsukiji, Date A Bullet's NOCO launched story last November. The manga centers on a 24-year-old modern office worker who is reincarnated as Kycilia Zabi as a child. Kycilia is a character in the original Mobile Suit Gundam series. She is a military commander and political figure, one of the scions of the Zabi family, whose head Degwin Sodo Zabi ruled as dictator of Zeon.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Yukari Takinami Launches New Manga on Kodansha's New Site

Kodansha announced on Monday on Twitter and in the December issues of its Kiss and Afternoon magazines that it is launching a new manga website "&Sofa" that will debut on November 22. Yukari Takinami (Ex-Enthusiasts: Motokare Mania) will launch a new manga titled Watashitachi wa Mutsū Renai ga Shitai ~Kagiaka Joshi to Hoshikuzu Danshi to Femi Ojisan (We Want a Painless Romance ~Private Account Girl and Stardust Boy and Feminine Uncle) on the website.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Cells at Work: Platelets!' Yasu Launches New Manga in November

Story follows "destined pair" of fairy princess and cold-blooded emperor. This year's December issue of Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine announced on Tuesday that Yasu (illustrator for Cells at Work: Platelets!, pictured right, Toradora!) is launching a new manga titled Reiketsu Ryūkо̄ Heika no 'Unmei no Tsugai' Desu ga, Kо̄kyū ni Hikikomorо̄ to Omoimasu ~Yо̄ Ryū o Mederu no ni Isagashi no de Kо̄gо̄ Arasoi wa Gokatteni Dо̄zо (I am "Destined" to Be With the Cold-Blooded Dragon Emperor, but I Think I'd Like to Withdraw to the Inner Palace ~I am Busy Cherishing the Young Dragon, so Please Go Ahead and Fight to Be Empress~) based on a light novel by Yuzu Lemon in the magazine's next issue on November 26.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Toei Animation, Sotsu Unveil Sharedol Franchise's 'Pilot Film'

Toei Animation began streaming the anime "pilot film" for its new IP Sharedol on Monday. Toei Animation's new intellectual property research team PEROs (Prototyping and Experimental Research in Oizumi Studio) and young producers of Sotsu produced the pilot project together. The video features the song "SHA ☆ LA ☆ LA...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Retailers List Isekai Shōkan wa Nidome Desu Light Novels With TV Anime

Novels center on man who is summoned to another world, saves it, is deported back to his original world, then summoned again. Retailers Amazon and Rakuten are listing the seventh volume of Arashiyama's manga adaptation of Kazuha Kishimoto's Isekai Shōkan wa Nidome Desu (Summoned to Another World for a Second Time) light novel series with a cover that states the franchise is getting a television anime adaptation. The seventh manga volume will officially ship on December 28.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Tokyo Revengers Manga Gets Parody Series Tōdai Revengers

Shinpei Funatsu draws time-travel comedy launching November 3. Wakui launched the Tokyo Revengers manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 24th compiled book volume on September 17. The manga has more than 40 million copies in circulation. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga...
COMICS
Anime News Network

The Dawn of the Witch TV Anime Unveils Cast, Staff, Visual

April series stars Shūichirō Umeda, Miho Okasaki, Sayumi Suzushiro, Taku Yashiro. An official website opened on Friday for the television anime adaptation of writer Kakeru Kobashiri's The Dawn of the Witch (Mahōtsukai Reimeiki) light novel series, and it unveiled the cast, staff, and visual. The cast includes:. Shūichirō Umeda as...
COMICS
Anime News Network

The Eminence in Shadow TV Anime Reveals Teaser Video, 2022 Debut, Visual, Staff

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Daisuke Aizawa's The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!) light novel series revealed the show's teaser video, teaser visual, main staff, and 2022 premiere on Wednesday. Kazuya Nakanishi (chief animation director for Darwin's Game) is directing the anime at...
COMICS

