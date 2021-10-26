Hidekichi Matsumoto Launches Ikimonogatari Manga on November 9

The light novel series is set in the same fantasy world as Kobashiri's (Grimoire of Zero) Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho light novel series, now at peace after having endured a conflict between the church and witches for 500 years. However, embers of war still burn in some regions of the world. The story centers on Savil, a hopeless student at the Kingdom of Wenias' College of Magic. Savil has somehow lost all memory of his time before attending the college. The school's headmaster Albus sends him for special training to the southern part of the continent, where persecution against witches runs strong.

