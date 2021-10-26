Hidekichi Matsumoto Launches Ikimonogatari Manga on November 9

Story follows "destined pair" of fairy princess and cold-blooded emperor. This year's December issue of Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine announced on Tuesday that Yasu (illustrator for Cells at Work: Platelets!, pictured right, Toradora!) is launching a new manga titled Reiketsu Ryūkо̄ Heika no 'Unmei no Tsugai' Desu ga, Kо̄kyū ni Hikikomorо̄ to Omoimasu ~Yо̄ Ryū o Mederu no ni Isagashi no de Kо̄gо̄ Arasoi wa Gokatteni Dо̄zо (I am "Destined" to Be With the Cold-Blooded Dragon Emperor, but I Think I'd Like to Withdraw to the Inner Palace ~I am Busy Cherishing the Young Dragon, so Please Go Ahead and Fight to Be Empress~) based on a light novel by Yuzu Lemon in the magazine's next issue on November 26.
