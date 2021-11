The Ontario government is throwing caution to the wind and putting at risk the progress the province has made in keeping the spread of the COVID-19 virus in check. The Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO) says the province’s ability to control the spread of infection as we head into the colder months is being gambled by a reopening plan that lifts capacity limits as of Monday, Oct. 25, and does away with public health measures – including requiring proof of vaccination – as early as January.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO