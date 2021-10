A powerful storm that swept through California set rainfall records and helped douse wildfires. But it remains to be seen how much of a dent it made in the state’s drought. Despite the problems, the rain and mountain snow were welcome in Northern California, which is so dry nearly all of it is classified as either experiencing extreme or exceptional drought. The wet weather also greatly reduces the chances of additional wildfires in a region that has borne the brunt of another devastating year of blazes.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO