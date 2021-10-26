CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 promo: Is Sonny unraveling?

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you prepare for SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 on CBS this coming Sunday, there are of course a number of things to wonder. Take, for example, whether Sonny is starting to unravel with everything going on around him. Based on the promo below, it’s fair to say...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 ratings fall, but by how much?

Entering The Blacklist season 9 episode 2, we can’t say that we had huge expectations when it comes to the show’s ratings. After all, how could we? Consider some of the factors at play here. The James Spader drama was coming off of a premiere that generated mixed reviews at best, and beyond just that it aired on a night were there were no new episodes of Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime. It was left somewhat on an island, which is unfortunately, something that you should probably expect in general moving forward. This is one of NBC’s lowest-rated shows and in general, they aren’t going that hard in order to promote it. (We noted earlier today that they are barely making new promos for it at all at this point.)
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: A look at the November schedule!

When is NCIS season 19 going to be on the air? We know that it was off this past Monday, but we have a better sense now of the schedule ahead. Odds are, many of you know at this point that there’s an episode airing on Monday entitled “False Start.” This is where you will see Parker step more into the position of Special Agent in Charge; there is no denying that this choice is controversial, but we also have to accept it for the time being. We’d love for McGee to eventually get that job, but there is no timetable on when or even if that is going to happen.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Seal Team’: Is Sonny Starting to Lose It?

The big question everyone is asking about Seal Team recently: is Sonny losing it? He’s been trying to adjust to his new life as a father, not going on as many missions, and sorting through his feelings for Lisa Davis. Jason Hayes has been trying to get Sonny’s emotions under...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood spoilers: More on Dexter, Angela relationship

There are clearly a number of different things to examine prior to the Dexter: New Blood premiere. For the sake of this piece, though, let’s take a look at Dexter and his new girlfriend!. While we know about Angela Bishop at the moment is pretty simple: She’s a single mother,...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 6 promo: The first without Jesse Spencer

Next week’s Chicago Fire season 10 episode 6 is obviously going to feel strange from the jump. It’s hard for it not to be! This is the first one without Jesse Spencer in the cast, and that means in turn a delicate balancing act of both remembering him and also pushing the story forward a little bit.
CHICAGO, IL
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 episode 5 promo: A big Halloween twist coming!

Tuesday night’s The Resident season 5 episode 5 is going to be creepy — that much we know with a certain degree of certainty. How can it not be when it’s a Halloween story! Patients are going to come into the hospital for a wide array of different reasons, and some of them probably be the consequences of some dumb decisions they made over the holiday.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 7 promo: Will Erika flip the whole game?

As we move into Survivor 41 episode 7, we’re going to get resolution for a HUGE cliffhanger. Is it highly unusual for an episode of this show to end without Tribal Council? Absolutely, but that’s where we are now as we await Erika’s decision. For those who want a quick...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seal Team#Unravel#Cbs#Africa#Paramount
FanSided

SWAT Season 5, Episode 4 promo: Does Luca kill an innocent person?

We don’t trust Sanchez, and it looks like he’s causing more problems on SWAT Season 5, Episode 4. Does it lead to Luca killing an innocent person?. It’s clear that Sanchez is with 20 Squad for ulterior motives. The brass wants Hondo out, and when Hondo didn’t quit, they’ve put in someone who can tell them stories about whether Hondo is still a team player. That’s my theory, anyway.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Chicago PD season 9 episode 5 promo: Atwater’s complicated case

Season 9 episode 5 is going to be a particularly messy one when it airs this Wednesday. Or, at the very least, that’s what the latest preview below seems to suggest. In the promo, you can see Kevin Atwater be handed a tricky assignment from Voight: Get close to a woman he knows and from there, get answers about a case. There are a couple of twists here that emerge after the fact. For starters, this woman does not know that Atwater is a cop, which gives him an opportunity to get some insight that he would not otherwise have.
CHICAGO, IL
showbizjunkies.com

‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5 Episode 4 Promo, Photos, and Plot Details

Shaun’s pushed to his limits when a person who’s not a doctor is brought in to consult on a case on ABC’s The Good Doctor season five episode four. Directed by David Straiton from a script by Peter Blake and Tristan Thai, episode four will air on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
TV Fanatic

Legacies Season 4 Episode 2 Review: There's No I In Team, or Whatever

Secrets can tear relationships apart. Hope relinquished control on Legacies Season 4 Episode 2 to allow the Super Squad time to help restore order, but her decision proved to be fateful. Bringing Clark into the mix was not the best idea, but you need to make some tough decisions with...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: What’s ahead for Jo?

As we prepare to dive further into Grey’s Anatomy season 18, be assured there’s good stuff coming for people across the board! Meredith has big decisions to make in Minnesota, Owen will be facing the pain of his past, and for Jo, she’s shifting more into her new specialty. We’re seeing her in OB getting a chance to deliver babies and do something a little different — and also more joyful. Being a doctor can be at times a hard experience, given that you are surrounded with a lot of death. While there are struggles in every department, Jo has a chance to bring some light into the world.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 6 promo: What could the tribe swap twist be?

We know that Survivor 41 episode 6 is airing on CBS next week, just as we know there is some sort of twist coming. Remember that in the promo below, Jeff Probst tells everyone to drop their buffs! Something is changing, but what is it?. There is one thing that’s...
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Bitter Enemies Turn Best Friends in Stargirl Episode 2.12 Promo

Bitter Enemies Turn Best Friends in Stargirl Episode 2.12 Promo. The sophomore season of Stargirl is about to end as there are only two episodes left before the season finale. Now that she’s out of the Shadowlands, Courtney has to recompose before the showdown with Eclipso. The big villain is inches away from defeating the Justice Society of America, and the heroes must retaliate someway. To beat Eclipso, Courtney will be willing to team up even with Shiv, who is far from being her best friend. So far, the two have clashed several times, but they are both putting their differences aside for the greater good. Together, the JSA led by Courtney and Shiv’s Injustice Unlimited might have a chance against the ancient entity of corruption. And they’d better hurry before it’s too late to stop evil.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

CSI: Vegas episode 5 spoilers: Who framed Hodges?

Next week on CBS we’re going to be seeing CSI: Vegas episode 5 on the air, and are we about to get an answer to a key question? Are we going to learn who framed Hodges? This has been the focus for Grissom and Sara for most of the revival so far; are we finally coming to an end for that?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Conners season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Young love and ‘old love’

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn more about The Conners season 4 episode 6? For starters, it’s airing next week! We know that we’re just coming off a hiatus and this time around, we’re lucky to have a couple airing in a row. So where are things...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Michelle's Bachelorette Season Promo Teases A Tough Journey For This Contestant

The relationships between the lead and all her potential suitors are supposed to be the most important part of The Bachelorette. But, of course, a lot of the relationships between the guys can be just as important — for better or for worse. For Bachelorette contestant Will Urena, it seems like one of his major Bachelorette relationships this season is going to be in that latter category, because a promo for Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season shows Will getting into quite a bit of drama with one of the other contestants on the show.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy