SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 promo: Is Sonny unraveling?

Bitter Enemies Turn Best Friends in Stargirl Episode 2.12 Promo. The sophomore season of Stargirl is about to end as there are only two episodes left before the season finale. Now that she’s out of the Shadowlands, Courtney has to recompose before the showdown with Eclipso. The big villain is inches away from defeating the Justice Society of America, and the heroes must retaliate someway. To beat Eclipso, Courtney will be willing to team up even with Shiv, who is far from being her best friend. So far, the two have clashed several times, but they are both putting their differences aside for the greater good. Together, the JSA led by Courtney and Shiv’s Injustice Unlimited might have a chance against the ancient entity of corruption. And they’d better hurry before it’s too late to stop evil.
