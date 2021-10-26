CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Marjorie Taylor Greene Tweetstorm Accuses AOC of Participating in Costly 'Civil War'

By Daniel Villarreal
 5 days ago
""Democrats like you @AOC declared, waged, funded, supported, & promoted civil war on the American people," Greene wrote in a 12-part...

Comments / 221

julie key
4d ago

Any member of Congress that helped plan or had any part of the Capitol insurrection should definitely be expelled from Congress. That was treason and should be treated as such.

Reply(44)
32
Viva Satire !
5d ago

Rep Taylor Greene then donned a Confederate Soldier Uniform, and began running around the Capitol Rotunda yelling at any Black Americans she found.

Reply(28)
42
Darrell Roberts
5d ago

I am not saying MTG is trans, but if she were, this would be a similar reaction for her not being allowed to beat up girls in MMA fights.

Reply
18
 

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘legitimately nuts’, says Adam Schiff

California Democratic Representative Adam Schiff has said that his fellow House member Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, and her ilk aren’t playing politics but are instead “legitimately nuts”. Mr Schiff spoke to The Daily Beast podcast The New Abnormal, saying that “we’re at a very tenuous point in the history of our democracy” and mentioned “singularly destructive voices like Tucker Carlson” as well as “people running around the country still pushing the Big Lie to strip independent elections officials of their duties and get them over to Trump acolytes who will overturn the next election if they lose...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

The constitutional argument for unseating lawmakers accused of working with January 6th planners

Progressive lawmakers such as Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush are pushing to remove some Republicans from the House, after a Rolling Stone report that they worked with organizers of two D.C. rallies on January 6th. CBS News political analyst and New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the 14th Amendment argument.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Government
CBS News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bought up to $50,000 worth of shares in Trump SPAC

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green is one investor who appears to have faith in the newly formed company backing former President Donald Trump's social media venture. A congressional disclosure form shows the Georgia lawmaker last week bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The disclosure was first noted by Congresstrading.com, which tracks stock purchases made by members of the House and Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
George Floyd
Person
Hillary Clinton
#Aoc#Civil War#Democratic#Rolling Stone#Republican Congress#Tweetstorm Greene#Democrats#American#Antifa#Axios
Washington Post

God, Trump and the Closed-Door World of a Major Conservative Group

In October 2015, Donald Trump was still a laugh line for right-wing Christian activists. By their lights he was a failed casino owner and thrice-married playboy. He had no apparent principles, no policy blueprint and no grasp of the Bible. He didn’t even understand free-market theory, something they consider to be a fountainhead of American liberty. Yet here he was in a conference room at the Ritz-Carlton in McLean, Va., soliciting support from a closed-door group of conservative leaders called the Council for National Policy.
POTUS
mediaite.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Invokes Declaration of Independence as Justification for 1/6: ‘It Says to Overthrow Tyrants’

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) downplayed January 6 as “just a riot” and even invoked the Declaration of Independence to do so. Greene spoke with Steve Bannon Tuesday about the Democrats’ agenda and “BlueAnon, the dangerous media, the Democrat media that is so divisive and would do anything to cause someone like me to be killed or someone like you, Steve, to be killed.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

GOP lawmakers distance themselves from Jan. 6 rally — despite supporting its cause, downplaying Capitol riot

One of the biggest unanswered questions about Jan. 6 involves just how much the investigation into it might ensnare Republican members of Congress. Several of them, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), spoke to President Donald Trump during the Capitol riot, amid indications that Trump was reluctant to call off his supporters. (But those members have been less than forthcoming about their talks with Trump.) Others have been tied to the organizing of the rally that preceded the Capitol riot — links cited by the organizers themselves, including in a new Rolling Stone report over the weekend based on anonymous sources.
PROTESTS
Mic

Republican congressmembers reportedly helped plan Jan. 6. Will it matter?

It’s long been alleged that a cadre of the Republican Party’s more outwardly fascist ranks in Congress were somehow involved in the events leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt on Capitol Hill, although the exact degree to which lawmakers like Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), and others helped foment the violence of that day has been somewhat unclear. Until now.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bpr.org

Report: Cawthorn one of GOP members of Congress 1/6 planners met with

An article in Rolling Stone magazine reports that two people who planned the rallies ahead of the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. - both whom are now cooperating with Congressional investigators - have said they talked with seven Republican members of the House of Representatives or their offices ahead of the day about attempts to overturn former President Donald Trump’s election loss. Among them is Western North Carolina’s Madison Cawthorn.
CONGRESS & COURTS
