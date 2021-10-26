Marjorie Taylor Greene Tweetstorm Accuses AOC of Participating in Costly 'Civil War'

One of the biggest unanswered questions about Jan. 6 involves just how much the investigation into it might ensnare Republican members of Congress. Several of them, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), spoke to President Donald Trump during the Capitol riot, amid indications that Trump was reluctant to call off his supporters. (But those members have been less than forthcoming about their talks with Trump.) Others have been tied to the organizing of the rally that preceded the Capitol riot — links cited by the organizers themselves, including in a new Rolling Stone report over the weekend based on anonymous sources.

PROTESTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO