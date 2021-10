JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday morning marked yet another violent weekend in Jacksonville after three people were shot in two separate incidents, leaving one of them dead. At 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of East 19th Street near Kooker Park, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. When they arrived, they found a teenage male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a teenage female suffering from minor injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO