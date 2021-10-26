CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Short-handed Bucks beat Pacers 119-109

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo finshed with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Khris Middleton added 27 points Monday night as the defending NBA champion Milwaukee beat Indiana 119-109. Coach Mike Budenholzer held out two injured starters — center Brook...

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Pacers lean on defense to beat Heat

INDIANAPOLIS – After not playing much defense in the season’s first two games, the Indiana Pacers were far more stingy against the Miami Heat. The Pacers outscored the Heat 16-5 in overtime for a 102-91 victory on Saturday night to avoid losing a third consecutive close game in which they blew a halftime lead.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Injury News: Bobby Portis' Status For The Bucks-Pacers Game

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their best bench players on Monday night in Indianapolis against the Indiana Pacers. Bobby Portis has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantastyLabs NBA.
NBA
Indiana State
chatsports.com

Halftime Rewind: Pacers 57, Bucks 66

Through two quarters at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pacers trailed the defending NBA champions, 66-57. As expected, Giannis Antetokounmpo carried the load for the Bucks early. The reigning Finals MVP attacked the rim in the opening minutes, scoring eight of Milwaukee's first 12 points and drawing two quick fouls on Pacers center Myles Turner.
NBA
seehafernews.com

Bucks Visit Pacers Tonight

The Bucks are back in action tonight as they visit the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks defeated the Spurs on the road over the weekend 121, to 111 to bring their early-season record up to 2-1. The game tonight is the final road game prior to a three-game homestand, where the...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA News: Watch The Scuffle In The Bucks-Pacers Game Late In The Fourth Quarter

On Monday night, late in the fourth quarter, several players got into a minor scuffle in the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks game. The Pacers had been making a late-push to get the game back within striking distance. However, their attempt fell short as they lost to the Bucks 119-109...
NBA
Jrue Holiday
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Domantas Sabonis
Justin Holiday
Rick Carlisle
Khris Middleton
Bobby Portis
Mike Budenholzer
charlottenews.net

Khris Middleton, Bucks cap road trip against Pacers

The reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks conclude a three-game road swing on Monday when they visit the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee looks to close its road trip with a winning record, rebounding from a loss on Thursday in Miami with a 121-111 defeat of San Antonio on Saturday. Khris Middleton ledthe way against the Spurs with a season-high 28 points.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks (3-1) play against the Indiana Pacers (3-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Milwaukee Bucks 119, Indiana Pacers 109 (Final) Jonas Valanciunas on BI’s shots late to close out the game:. “When I see him go into his middy, I feel confident. I don’t even go for the offensive boards...
NBA
Brew Hoop

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Thread

An early season clash between division foes doesn’t always lead to categorical takeaways, but with the Milwaukee Bucks filling in rotation gaps due to injury and the Indiana Pacers forging an identity under new coach Rick Carlisle, both sides should have something they can learn tonight. Can Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to evolve into a regular(ish) five? Can the Bucks avoid picking up any further knocks? Will Pat Connaughton cement his place as a member of Milwaukee’s “Big Four”? Will Malcolm Brogdon play fewer than 40 minutes tonight? Tune in to find out!
NBA
Brew Hoop

Rapid Recap: Bucks 119, Pacers 109

Editor’s note: apologies for this not-so-rapid Rapid Recap. Apparently we needed a longer preseason!. Once again without several key rotation players, the Milwaukee Bucks came up big, this time against the Indiana Pacers, 119-109. The Bucks were once again without two starters, as Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez missed the...
NBA
Duluth News Tribune

Giannis scores 30 as Bucks top Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished nine assists, Khris Middleton added 27 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks held on for a 119-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in Indianapolis. An 11-2 run that sent Milwaukee into halftime and extended into the early third...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bucks vs. Pacers prediction, odds, pick and more – 10/25/21

The NBA season is picking up steam and will continue on Monday night. The Milwaukee Bucks will hit the road and face off against the Indiana Pacers. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Bucks-Pacers prediction and pick. The NBA Champion Bucks are seeking to repeat...
NBA
FOX59

Antetokounmpo scores 30 to lead Bucks over Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo went into attack mode with the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks playing short-handed Monday night. He carried them to another victory. Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Khris Middleton added 27 points to help the Bucks beat Indiana 119-109. “It was really aggressive Giannis tonight,” […]
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers final score: Bucks bowl over Pacers 119-109

The long-standing struggles against the Milwaukee Bucks continued tonight for the Indiana Pacers, losing their eighth straight game against Giannis Antetokounmpo specifically. It was a game that more or less slipped from Indiana’s grasp at the end of the first quarter, but they weren’t without their opportunities late to flip the script.
NBA
AllPacers

NBA News: Indiana Pacers' Starting Lineup Against The Milwaukee Bucks

The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Monday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Indianapolis. The lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers. After starting the season 0-2 with losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Washington...
NBA
8points9seconds.com

Indiana Pacers: Bucks present ideal test for the Turbonis frontcourt

Fresh off a galvanizing win over the Heat, where the Indiana Pacers (1-2) claimed their first victory of the season, the team will welcome the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) at home for their first Central Division matchup of the 2021-22 campaign. The Pacers’ matinee against Miami served as proof,...
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Grayson Allen flashes potential against Indiana Pacers

Everyone who roots for the Milwaukee Bucks was waiting for the game where Grayson Allen would finally find a shooting groove. Allen shot a brutal 7-of-26 (26.9 percent) from behind the arc throughout Milwaukee’s first three games, having struggled to see anything go down with consistency. The most puzzling part was that he was getting a fair amount of wide-open looks that would typically be like shooting practice for him, but he failed to convert time and time again. Still, he did not let that early slump deter him from letting it fly confidently, and with a mindset like that, the shooting woes were bound to end at some point. Well, that is precisely what happened in last night’s win over the Indiana Pacers.
NBA

