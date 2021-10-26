Inaction on immigration: A bipartisan problem

Throughout history, God has been at work through the migration of people to advance His purposes. While the Great Commission to “make disciples of all nations” (Matthew 28:19) certainly sometimes requires going, God in his sovereignty has also brought the nations to us. That our nation is home to more immigrants than any other in the world—41.3 million individuals, representing more than 13 percent of the U.S. population—is no accident: Scripture tells us that “From one man [God] made every nation of men, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and he determined the times set for them and the exact places where they should live.” God orchestrates the movement of people and where they settle for a purpose: so that human beings whom he had made in his image, whom he sent his Son to die for “would seek him and perhaps reach out for him and find him” (Acts 17:26-27 NIV 1984).

