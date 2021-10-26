CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Going Through The Emotions’ of a bad Bears’ day against Tampa Bay

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
 5 days ago

CHICAGO – Emotional Sundays have often been more about the bad than the good for the Bears for quite a bit of time now. But this week really tested the poise of the die-hards.

If you thought things couldn’t get any worse than the Week 3 disaster at Cleveland, the Week 7 match-up with the reigning Super Bowl champions easily bested it.

Offensive turnovers led to short fields which Tom Brady was happy to take advantage of early and often. It made for a mostly unwatchable game if you were a Bears fans as the Buccaneers easily made their way to a 38-3 win on Sunday.

So “Going Through The Emotions” was just that on “The 9-Yard Line” on Monday morning – and not in a good way. There were plenty of reasons to “Frown” or say “OMG” for something that happened against the Bears at Raymond James Stadium.

But, believe it or not, there was something to smile about thanks to a rookie that continues to rush his way to success.

Larry Hawley had all of that on WGN News Now on Monday, and you can watch that in the video above.

