It’s getting to that sweet spot of the month for pumpkin carving. I saw one hack on Tik Tok where you can use cookie cutters and a rubber mallet to make the face of your pumpkin. However this one is something I am all about. I hate pulling the guts out of a pumpkin. Like, I need to know if there is a phobia for this. I didn’t like it when I was a kid and I don’t really like it today. If you want to avoid the guts, as well as have a cleaner and much quicker pumpkin carving all together, check out this hack that involves a power drill and egg beater attachment!

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO