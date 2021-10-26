CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshie’s hat trick lifts Capitals over Senators, 7-5

By The Associated Press
The State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night. Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games with his sixth and seventh goals of the season for Washington. Nick Jensen and John Carlson also scored as Ilya Samsonov...

OTTAWA -- T.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night. Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games with his sixth and seventh goals of the season for Washington (4-0-2). Nick Jensen and John Carlson also scored as Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves for the win.
