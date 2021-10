Ben Simmons reported to the 76ers so they’d stop fining him. But the team isn’t done punishing him. It’s unclear whether Joel Embiid said “I don’t care about than man” or “I don’t care about that, man.” The former would be a much stronger rebuke – especially by someone who not long ago went out of his way to say how much he loves playing with Simmons. Even if not the all-time great quote of “I don’t care about that man”, “Our job is not to babysit somebody” still speaks volumes.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO