INDIANAPOLIS — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will be holding a nationwide Virtual Alzheimer's Walk. It will begin on Oct. 30 and run throughout November. "This virtual walk allows individuals across the country to come together for a common purpose – to join the fight against Alzheimer’s disease," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA president & CEO. "The goal is to raise Alzheimer's awareness and funds to further the fight against Alzheimer's disease in their communities. We invite everyone to get involved. Every step counts!"

