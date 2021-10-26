Fashion-Informed Limited Kitchenware

Flair Airlines has designed new crew member uniforms and will unveil its new look in partnership with tennis player Eugenie Bouchard. In an effort to reintroduce Canadians to the world of travel, and in an effort to move forward as a brand, Flair Airlines has designed a new uniform with the help of its very own flight attendant team. The new look remains integral to the company's value of "plain and simple," while also offering a bit of flare.

