Fashion-Informed Limited Kitchenware

Following its inaugural release, Bronx-born culinary collective, Ghetto Gastro, has returned for its second CRUXGG kitchenware collection. Designed in partnership with Made By Gather kitchenware brand CRUX, the latest CRUXGG range features eight new products in Smoke (matte gray) and Snow (matte white) with red accents. Standouts include The ZONE – 9qt Trizone Air Fryer, The CRSP – 6qt Air Fryer, The VERS – 2-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Grill and The BRNR – Searing Griddle. While The ALN1 – 6 Slice Digital Toaster Oven, The TSTR – 2 Slice Toaster, The ROTO – Rotating Waffle Maker, The PERK – 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker round up the range.
Comments / 0