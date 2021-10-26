Pastor shot and killed in Compton

Family members say 65-year-old Reginald Moore was a pastor at God of Christ church in Compton for more than 20 years.

"He was a father. He was a grandfather and had a beautiful daughter, a beautiful family. This is just a tragic loss," said Christine Peggese, Reginald Moore's cousin.

Peggese says Moore was shot and killed Sunday at the intersection of Compton Boulevard and Dwight Avenue.

"I pulled into the driveway of the church and my other cousin told me that they shot Reggie, and I'm like no, no, no, no what are you talking about? He said go across the street, and I went across the street, and my other cousin was giving him CPR, and he's yelling 'they shot Reggie'," said Peggese.

Peggese says she has no idea who shot Moore.

She says Moore was walking to his car from church after bible study when he was shot.

"He had a boot on and a cane so why would they do it? I don't know it," said Peggese.

Family and friends have left candles and balloons on the street in remembrance.

"How can you kill a pastor? A pastor of the church that's trying to bring other people in to worship God," said Peggese.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives are still investigating what happened.

Moore's Family is demanding justice.

"I just hope they catch the guy. He can't run. He can't hide from God. Gods going to bring him out and they're going to catch him. I know they are," said Peggese.