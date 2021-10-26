CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Pastor shot and killed in Compton

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0K3O_0ccZptiG00

Family members say 65-year-old Reginald Moore was a pastor at God of Christ church in Compton for more than 20 years.

"He was a father. He was a grandfather and had a beautiful daughter, a beautiful family. This is just a tragic loss," said Christine Peggese, Reginald Moore's cousin.

Peggese says Moore was shot and killed Sunday at the intersection of Compton Boulevard and Dwight Avenue.

"I pulled into the driveway of the church and my other cousin told me that they shot Reggie, and I'm like no, no, no, no what are you talking about? He said go across the street, and I went across the street, and my other cousin was giving him CPR, and he's yelling 'they shot Reggie'," said Peggese.

Peggese says she has no idea who shot Moore.

She says Moore was walking to his car from church after bible study when he was shot.

"He had a boot on and a cane so why would they do it? I don't know it," said Peggese.

Family and friends have left candles and balloons on the street in remembrance.

"How can you kill a pastor? A pastor of the church that's trying to bring other people in to worship God," said Peggese.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives are still investigating what happened.

Moore's Family is demanding justice.

"I just hope they catch the guy. He can't run. He can't hide from God. Gods going to bring him out and they're going to catch him. I know they are," said Peggese.

Follow Jaysha on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha

Twitter.com/abc7jaysha

Instagram.com/abc7jaysha

Comments / 63

Connie Andrade
4d ago

Something is not right about any of this and hopefully it all comes to the light. I send a🙏 prayer to the family for their loss. Don’t stop fighting for an answer, family

Reply(1)
15
Manny Saints
4d ago

Sadly this goes to show criminals don't care who it is they hurt color social status or anything else harbor a criminal and it will eventually get back to YOU!!!!..... our streets need to be cleaned up......

Reply(1)
9
Scrumdiddlyumptious
5d ago

Something tells me theres someone else out there putting in work . Its not gangs its not drug addicts what if its some type of government organization sent out into the streets to cause chaos and death , population reduction.

Reply(4)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Compton, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Compton, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Christ Church#Cpr#Homicide Bureau#Instagram Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
80K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy