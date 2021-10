The RIMOWA Original Cabin Moon suitcase is a lunar-inspired take on the brand's signature aluminum luggage that will help to incorporate a modern touch and finish. The suitcase is constructed with a cratered lunar surface landscape design that covers the entirety of the exterior and is accented by red and white details on the luggage tag and trim to call to mind spacesuit aesthetics. The bag is ideal for avid travelers looking to incorporate a touch of outer space aesthetics into their wardrobe or perhaps even for those gearing up for a future trip to the moon.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO