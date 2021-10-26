CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler Leads Them To Win Despite Poor Range Shooting

By Kenneth Wilson
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat entered Monday night’s contest against the Orlando Magic coming off of a tough overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. In a game where they were just out-toughed, out-hustled, and outworked by a more-desperate Indiana team for the win, they brought the right kind of mentality...

allucanheat.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler baptizes Kyle Lowry with new hilarious nickname

The Miami Heat are raring to go for the new NBA season, and judging by the recent remarks of star forward Jimmy Butler, it seems everything will be organized chaos for the squad. Obviously, one of the players that will be scrutinized early on for the Heat is veteran guard...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Calls Duncan Robinson His 'Dumbest Teammate' Ever

Jimmy Butler is all about that tough love, but he's one of the coolest guys out there. His competitiveness is off the charts, as he always wants to see his teammates giving their best. The Miami Heat is his place in the world and his living his best life with the Floridians.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jimmy Butler's Pre-Game Outfit Before The Miami Heat Played The Indiana Pacers

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were coming off of a huge season-opening win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks defeated them in the playoffs last season. On Saturday evening they lost to the Indiana Pacers (101-92 in overtime), and before the game the Heat posted photos to Twitter of several player's pre-game outfits.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Duncan Robinson
Heat Nation

Jimmy Butler doubles down on mocking Markieff Morris

Miami Heat star and leader Jimmy Butler recently shared an Instagram post where he had some fun with new teammate Markieff Morris. Morris is one of the new additions to the Heat. At 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, he has the size to guard opposing power forwards, and he is also a streaky but reliable 3-point shooter.
NBA
kion546.com

Butler scores 36, Heat pull away to top Magic 107-90

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 36 points on 15-for-21 shooting and the Miami Heat pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 107-90 on Monday night. Bam Adebayo added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat. Markieff Morris had 16 points off the Miami bench. Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs led Orlando with 15 points. Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton each added 12 for the Magic. Mo Bamba and Robin Lopez had 11 apiece for Orlando.
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Indiana won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-69 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 12-47 in road games. ... Center Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made last season ... Jimmy Butler has recorded at least 100 steals in eight straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA ... Duncan Robinson has hit a three-point field goal in 49 straight games, tying the second longest streak in team history ... Guard Kyle Lowry has started in 571 straight games in which he has appeared in ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#The Indiana Pacers#The Orlando Magic#Nba Mip
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: 3 takeaways from the win over the Miami Heat

In their third game of the season, the Indiana Pacers finally tallied one in the win column, defeating the Miami Heat 102-91 in overtime on the second night of a back-to-back. This game was also the team’s home opener, with the newly named Gainbridge Fieldhouse welcoming back fans on full throttle for the first time in more than a year.
NBA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets

VITALS: The Heat and Nets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Brooklyn won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 75-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 34-32 in road games ... Center Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made last season.Duncan Robinson has hit a three-point field goal in 50- straight games, the second-longest streak in team history ... Nets guardJoe Harris is just three 3-pointers away from becoming the Nets’ all-time leader in 3-pointers made. LaMarcus Aldridge is just 16 points shy (19,984) of becoming the 48th player in NBA history (and the seventh active player) to score 20,000 career points ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out and Kyle Lowry (ankle) is questionable ... For the Nets, guard Kyrie Irving (ineligible) is out.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jimmy Butler Urges Kyle Lowry To Buy His Daughter A $100K Gift

This offseason, Kyle Lowry decided to leave the Toronto Raptors after a decade of success, to join the Miami Heat who boasts the talents of Jimmy Butler and various other young stars. Lowry and Butler have expressed interest in playing with one another in the past, so it shouldn't be surprising that they are already showing off solid chemistry. For instance, the new dynamic duo in Miami knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks in blow-out fashion last night, and fans couldn't get enough of it.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lakers365.com

Miami Heat show title credentials with win at Brooklyn Nets; LeBron-less Lakers beaten again

Booker scored a season-high 31 points. The Suns are 1-3 after making the NBA Finals last season. Indiana Pacers 100-118 Toronto Raptors Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fred VanVleet had a season-high 26 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored a season-high 25 points and Toronto won at home for the first time in 20 months, beating Indiana.
NBA
arcamax.com

Takeaways and details from the Miami Heat's quality road win over the Brooklyn Nets

It’s still very early, but the Miami Heat is quickly earning the attention of the Eastern Conference’s best. After opening the season with a blowout win over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat (3-1) earned a hard-fought 106-93 road win over the East favorite Brooklyn Nets (2-3) on Wednesday night at Barclays Center.
NBA
Yardbarker

Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Charlotte won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 67-46 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 39-18 in home games and 28-28 in road games ... Center Bam Adebayo posted a double-double in each of the first three games this season, the fourth-longest streak to begin a season in franchise history.... Guard Kyle Lowry has started in 573 straight games in which he has appeared in ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.
NBA
Reuters

Jimmy Butler (36 points) paces Heat in easy win over Magic

Jimmy Butler scored 24 of his 36 points in the first half to fuel the host Miami Heat to a 107-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Butler made 15 of 21 shots from the floor and added five steals to help the Heat defeat the Magic for the sixth time in the last seven meetings.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

173K+
Followers
364K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy