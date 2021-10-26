Mega Chonker Cat Begins Its De-Chonking Journey (Video)

Location: HAR East, Cat Adoption Colonies, Feature Room East Campus. This handsome duo is Captain Cat and Orange! They are bonded, so they will need to go home together, but are buy one get one free! Both cats are very affectionate and LOVE people. They have lived with dogs and tolerated them, so may be interested in some doggie roommates. We would be happy to provide you with a handout our behavior team put together on how to properly introduce them. Captain Cat is pretty laid back and loves to watch the world go by around him, while Orange is a big lover and likes to give hugs and kisses. Both have dental disease, which is common for older pets and can be challenging to handle for medical care. Orange will also need to visit the kitty dentist after adoption. Both are neuter, microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and ready for their new home. If you'd love to add this cuddly pair to your family, come meet them today! Thank you for your interest in adoption! We are open to process adoptions on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday. Our doors open at 1:00 PM and the last adoption will be finished by 6:30 PM. On weekends, we are still operating by appointment only. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us at 412-345-7300 ext. 215 or email us at adopt@humaneanimalrescue.org.

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO