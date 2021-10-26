CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

DeRozan, LaVine help Bulls beat Raptors for 4th straight win

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points against his former team, Zach LaVine had...

www.ftimes.com

NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
Frankfort Times

LaVine scores 32, DeRozan 26 as Bulls pound Pelicans 128-112

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine needed some time to get going. Once he did, there was no stopping him. Then again, he wasn't the only Bulls player making big contributions. He had plenty of help from DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and pretty much everyone else who stepped on the court for Chicago.
NBA
KESQ

LaVine scores 34 points, Bulls beat Pistons 94-88 in opener

DETROIT (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 94-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams. Detroit’s Jerami Grant was off on an 11-foot baseline jumper with 50 seconds left, missing a chance to tie it. The Bulls sealed the victory by making free throws. The Pistons were without rookie guard Cade Cunningham due to a sprained right ankle. DeMar DeRozan had 17 points, and Lonzo Ball had 12 points in their Bulls debut.
NBA
chatsports.com

DeMar DeRozan powers Chicago Bulls past Toronto Raptors 111-108

TORONTO - DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points to lead his Chicago Bulls past the Toronto Raptors 111-108 on Monday in a return to Scotiabank Arena against his former team. DeRozan had three late field goals to help Chicago (4-0) remain undefeated. Bulls guard Zach LaVine matched DeRozan’s 22 points. DeRozan...
NBA
bleachernation.com

A Good End to the Preseason, Getting to the Free Throw Line, LaVine and DeRozan, and Other Bulls Bullets

You know how you woke up today? Well, if you do that again tomorrow, then the next day, and then the next day … it will be Bulls Season Opener Day!!!. • The Chicago Bulls’ final preseason game on Friday checked some of the most important boxes. Not only was the roster the healthiest it has been since the start of training camp, giving head coach Billy Donovan an opportunity to experiment with his preferred rotation, but the Memphis Grizzlies came ready to play. For three and a half quarters of action, I didn’t see any half-ass effort. The Bulls starters battled the Grizzlies’ projected opening night lineup. When compared to matchups with the rebuilding Cavaliers and injured New Orleans Pelicans, it was clearly the most regular-season-like contest of this four-game preseason, and it also clearly gave this coaching staff plenty of film to disect before Wednesday’s season-opener against the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
#Bulls Beat Raptors#Ap#The Chicago Bulls#The Toronto Raptors
Yardbarker

Check Out What Zach LaVine Tweeted After The Bulls Beat The Pistons

Zach LaVine sent out a Tweet after the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday evening. View the original article to see embedded media. The Chicago Bulls won the first game of their season on Wednesday evening when they beat the Detroit Pistons on the road 94-88. After the...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Bulls are facing new challenges with Patrick Williams out — and a tough part of the schedule on deck

A slew of former Chicago Bulls players was introduced to the United Center crowd during the tribute to Joakim Noah on Thursday night, and many looked as if they could still give you some minutes off the bench. Thabo Sefalosha, 37, might provide some suffocating defense in a tight game. The 36-year-old Luol Deng appears fit enough to bury a baseline jumper on a moment’s notice. Even Artis ...
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan were a problem for Pelicans

It was a big night for the city. The Chicago Bulls opened up the United Center for the first time in the regular season, taking on the New Orleans Pelicans. Entering the game winning the opener against Detroit, the Bulls looked to start the season with a pair of victories — and they did just that, with a 128-112 win over New Orleans.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: LaVine propels Bulls to win in opener

For the first time since 2016, the Chicago Bulls opened their regular season with a win. That victory came in the form of a 94-88 out-grueling of the Detroit Pistons on the road. It wasn’t pretty, but the Bulls will certainly take it. Here are 10 observations:. 1. Early on,...
NBA
NBC Chicago

DeMar DeRozan Rewards Bulls' Trust With 4th-Quarter Heroics

How Bulls' trust in DeMar DeRozan is paying dividends originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the chaos swirled around him and his new teammates treated ball security as if it were optional, DeMar DeRozan stood out as a beacon of calm. DeRozan has done what he did Monday night...
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Zach LaVine's Bulls Future, Miles Bridges

So while the 2021-22 season is only a little less than two weeks old, the league's 30 teams also still have to be planning for the future. And that can mean having extension talks with some of the players on their rosters. Throughout the season, there's sure to be plenty...
NBA

