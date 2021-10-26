CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Mangiapane scores 2 goals to help Flames beat Rangers 5-1

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Mangiapane, Markstrom Lead Flames to 5-1 Win at MSG

CGY - Tanev (1) (Gaudreau, Lindholm) 18:50. The Calgary Flames are going streaking! The Flames went into Madison Square Garden on Monday night and ran the entire road game playbook and emerged with a well-earned 5-1 victory. It really was a clinical performance from the Flames in all aspects of their game at even strength, goaltending, and special teams.
NHL
abc17news.com

Coleman, Backlund lead Flames to 5-1 win over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 5-1 for their third straight win. Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist, and Christopher Tanev also scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau got his seventh assist of the season and Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots. Dryden Hunt scored for the Rangers, who had won four straight — all on the road. Igor Shesterkin, making his fifth start, finished with 32 saves. After the Rangers pulled within a goal early in the third period, the Flames scored three times to pull away.
NHL
KEYT

Rangers beat Predators 3-1 on Lafrenière’s third-period goal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière scored with 9:07 remaining in the third period to lift the New York Rangers over the Nashville Predators 3-1. Filip Chytil and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves for New York, winners of three straight. Shesterkin has stopped 99 of 102 shots in those three games. Philip Tomasino had the lone goal and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for Nashville, 1-3 on the season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Mikael Backlund
Person
Blake Coleman
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RANGERS

FLAMES (2-1-1) @ RANGERS (4-1-1) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau (6) Points - Mika Zibanejad (6) Goals - Chris Kreider (4) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 16.7% (22nd) / PK - 76.9% (21st) Rangers:. PP -...
NHL
chatsports.com

Rangers vs. Flames: Rangers Return From Road Trip With 5-1 Loss to Calgary

After putting together a four-game winning streak on the road, the New York Rangers returned home this evening with a brutal 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. New York fell behind by a pair of goals early in the second period, and weren’t able to gain much momentum in the offensive zone. Jacob Markstrom did have a solid out for Calgary, and when the Rangers did have their chances, he stood tall to shut them down.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The New York Rangers 5 1
Merced Sun-Star

Flames use 4-goal outburst in 1st period to beat Devils 5-3

The Calgary Flames keep winning on the road, and Andrew Mangiapane's scoring is a major reason. Mangiapane had two of Calgary’s four goals in the first period, and the Flames extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Milan...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames’ Mangiapane Making the Most of Limited 5-on-5 Minutes

Andrew Mangiapane is off to the best start of his NHL career – a mind-boggling seven goals in his first six games, but to be perfectly honest, I’m not surprised he’s having such great success. Anyone who’s been following the crafty winger’s development closely for the past couple of years knows he’s a prime candidate to have a breakout season. However, I am completely blown away at how he’s pulling this off.
NHL
Frankfort Times

Markstrom, Flames blank Flyers 4-0 for 6th straight victory

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan has no complaints over his reduced role this season as the Calgary Flames rattle off wins. Monahan had a goal and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves as the Calgary Flames blanked the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 Saturday night for their sixth straight win.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
Frankfort Times

Perron scores 2 goals, Blues hold on to beat Avs, 5-3

DENVER (AP) — David Perron’s teammates gave him a hard time for sitting out Friday’s practice. The extra rest seems to have paid off for the St. Louis Blues. “I’ve never taken so much heat for taking the time I needed to play today,” Perron said. “I had to score one at least.”
NHL
FOX 2

Blues score 5 goals in 5 minutes, beat Coyotes 7-4

The Blues season opening road trip is two for two. They scored five goals in 5:07 to beat the Coyotes 7-4 on Monday night in Glendale, AZ. Trailing 2-1 in the second period, goals by Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou, Klim Kostin, Kostin again, then Kyrou again all in a span of 5:07 gave St. Louis […]
NHL
Middletown Press

Olofsson scores twice to help Sabres beat Lightning 5-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored two goals and Craig Anderson made 35 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. Robert Hagg had a goal an an assist, Tage Thompson tallied two assists and the Sabres got goals from Drake Caggiula and Vinnie Hinostroza in their first victory over the Lightning in eight meetings.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy