Much has been made about Bradley Beal’s uncertain future with the Washington Wizards. The star guard definitely sounds like he knows where he wants to be, though. In a new feature by Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Beal sounds like he’d prefer to stay with Washington despite the franchise’s recent struggles. The star guard can become a free agent after the season, but he has received the superstar treatment from the Wizards. The team, particularly general manager Tommy Sheppard, has consulted with Beal on roster moves and style of play. So far, Beal is impressed.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO