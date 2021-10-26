CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Gas costs $1.34 more per gallon than it did a year ago

By Peter Yankowski
Connecticut Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand for gasoline and short supply is fueling higher prices at the pump for Connecticut drivers, according to AAA. The state average price for a gallon of gas sits at $3.51, the nonprofit organization reports, meaning drivers in the nutmeg state are paying on average $1.34 per gallon than they were...

CBS Boston

Massachusetts Gas Prices Rise Again To $3.35 Per Gallon On Average; $1.25 Higher Than A Year Ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The cost of gas just keeps going up in Massachusetts. AAA reported Monday that the state average went up 8 cents from last week to reach $3.35 per gallon. The state average is now just 3 cents lower than the national average of $3.38 per gallon. AAA said high demand and more expensive crude oil prices, alongside a decline in stocks, are responsible for the climbing costs. “With the U.S. economy slowly recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas is robust, but the supply is tight,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “We haven’t seen prices this high since September of 2014.” Gas prices have gone up for 27 straight days in the U.S., according to AAA. In Massachusetts, the average price is 26 cents higher than a month ago and $1.25 higher than what it was one year ago. Click here for more on why gas prices are so expensive right now – and how you can save money.  
WJTV 12

AAA: Mississippi gas prices up more than 18 cents since Sept. 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The average price of regular unleaded gas in Mississippi has risen more than 18 cents per gallon since September 2021, according to AAA. The average price in Mississippi on Tuesday was $2.99 a gallon. In Jackson, the average was around $3.00, while the average price in Hattiesburg was $3.02. The state’s […]
The Alameda Daily

Save $1.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) According to Alameda gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1900 Davis St. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 1400 Powell St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Enterprise

Fueling inflation: Average cost of gas fill-up rose $17 in past year, AAA says

Gas prices continue to contribute to inflation concerns, rising 9 cents per gallon in the last week and cutting further into household budgets in Massachusetts. AAA Massachusetts, in its latest weekly survey, reported Monday that the average price of a gallon of gas hit $3.27. That's up from $3.10 a month ago and $2.10 a year ago.
CBS Boston

Cost Of Gas Jumps To $3.27 Per Gallon In Massachusetts; Highest Local Prices In 7 Years

BOSTON (CBS) — Gas continues to get more expensive in Massachusetts and around the country. AAA said Monday that the average gas price in the state went up 9 cents from last week to reach $3.27 per gallon. Gas hasn’t been this expensive here since October of 2014 when it was $3.32 per gallon. Prices nationally went up 4 cents to $3.32 per gallon. According to AAA, rising crude oil prices are the driving factor behind the increase. “Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “And unfortunately, it doesn’t look like drivers will be finding relief at the pump any time soon.” The average cost of gas in Massachusetts is 17 cents higher than it was a month ago, and $1.17 higher than this time last year.  
Focus Daily News

Texas Gas Prices Up Over A $1 Per Gallon From Last Year

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.02 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is nine cents more than on this day last week and is $1.15 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.46 per gallon while drivers in the Lubbock and Sherman/Denison areas are paying the least at $2.92 per gallon.
sacramentosun.com

Californian Gas Station Charges $7 Per Gallon

Gorda, California gasoline prices have topped $7 per gallon. The town's only gas station is offering regular unleaded for $7.59. Premium is nearly $8.50. The town has long been known for having some of the highest prices in the country. The gas station at the Gorda By The Sea Mini...
WSET

Virginia gas prices spike $1.19/g higher than a year ago

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia gas prices have continued to rise, leaving many frustrated; however, some experts say there is hope for prices to drop soon. In the past week, gas prices have risen 6.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.28/g today, according to GasBuddy. That makes Virginia gas prices 27.4...
