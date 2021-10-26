Morristown Medical Center On Lockdown, Large Police Presence Reported

Morristown Medical Center was placed on lockdown as a precaution due to an off campus police incident, hospital officials said.

Nearly two dozen police cars were called to Franklin Street in search of a 30-year-old gunman, Morristown.NJ on Instagram reports.

Hospital spokesman Luke Margolis said that the steps that the hospital was taking were "precautionary only."

An alert was sent to hospital employees in the healthcare system just after 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

