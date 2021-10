There’s plenty to choose from in the cryptocurrency markets. There are the big boys like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Then there are altcoins like SafeMoon that trade for a fraction of a cent. And of course, there’s plenty in between. Even though you can start investing in any of them with just a couple of bucks, we’re going to look at five small cryptos to invest in for those that want a whole token’s worth of crypto.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO