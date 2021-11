On October 20, Beyond Basics announced a $1.5 million gift from the A.A.Van Elslander Foundation that will impact students at the Detroit Public Schools' Denby High School. The donation was officially announced at a press event and will be used to create the Beyond Basics Legacy Program at Denby High School. The gift will honor the legacy of the late Art Van Elslander, who graduated from Denby High School in 1948 and went on to become one of Michigan's most prominent and respected businessmen and philanthropists. Van Elslander passes away in 2018.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO