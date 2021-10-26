Tom Brady giving Bucs fan who returned 600th TD a Bitcoin

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on ESPN that he is rewarding Bucs fan, Byron Kennedy, with a Bitcoin for returning his 600th touchdown pass.

Kennedy was standing in the end zone with a friend when Brady threw his historic touchdown pass. But wide receiver Mike Evans didn’t realize it was a historic pass, and tossed the ball to Kennedy as a keepsake. The team later had to do a bit of negotiating to get it back.

Brady first brought up the Bitcoin prior to the Monday Night Football appearance, announcing the idea of making sure Kennedy received a gift.

Experts say if Kennedy had kept and later sold the ball on the open market, it could have been worth in the range of $500,000.

In exchange for returning the ball, the team gave Kennedy two signed Brady jerseys, a Brady helmet, a signed Mike Evans jersey and game cleats, two season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and the 2022 season along with another game ball and a gift certificate for merchandise in the team store.

Now he’s getting a Bitcoin from Brady, too. If you’re doing the math at home, the current price of Bitcoin is $62,999. It’s not quite the mortgage-level value the ball may have been worth, but it’s a nice addition to the other gifts Kennedy is also getting.

