Anderson turned aside 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks. The 40-year-old netminder has turned back the clock to begin the season, going 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .954 save percentage in his first two starts with the Sabres. Anderson's numbers will regress, and likely sooner rather than later, but for now he's at least worth considering for fantasy lineups in favorable matchups as the No. 1 goalie for what could be a terrible team but has wildly surprised through three games.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO