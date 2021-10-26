Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Allows three goals in relief

Binnington allowed three goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche. Binnington was at his best early on, but the Avalanche pushed back late and nearly tied the game if not for a video review taking away a goal for a distinct kicking motion. The 28-year-old held on after that for the win in his season debut. Binnington had a 2.65 GAA and a .910 save percentage last season, the worst ratios of his three-year career, so he'll be looking to cut down on the goals against to bounce back in 2021-22.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO