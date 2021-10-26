CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Allows three goals in relief

Vejmelka came off the bench to stop 26 of 29 shots in a 5-3 loss to Florida on Monday....

The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss getting called out for blatantly faking injury

The Ole Miss defense has developed a reputation this year for faking injuries to slow down opposing offenses. That certainly seemed to be in play again on Saturday night against Auburn. As you can see below, Ole Miss defender KD Hill suffered a gruesome injury against the Tigers. … Just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: 3 Players Ejected After Wild TCU-Kansas State Brawl

During Saturday’s matchup between TCU and Kansas State, a bench-clearing brawl broke out in front of the Horned Frogs sideline. On a short carry by Skylar Thompson, the Wildcats quarterback was laid out by TCU safety Josh Foster as he ran out of bounds. Thompson’s Kansas State teammates came to his aid, resulting in some unpleasantries between the opposing programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ib.tv

Claressa Shields’ Nine-Year Unbeaten Streak Comes to an End in Florida

Claressa Shields, the self-proclaimed GOAT of women’s boxing, is 89-2 in combat sports. Her first setback came in May of 2012 when she lost a 4-round decision to Savannah Marshall in an amateur boxing tournament in China. Shields rebounded to win two Olympic gold medals and then win world titles in three weight classes over the course of her first 11 professional fights.
FLORIDA STATE
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Wisconsin player Clay Cundiff leaves Iowa game in an ambulance

With Wisconsin leading Iowa 20-7 late in the third quarter, sophomore tight end Clay Cundiff was seriously injured. Cundiff got rolled up on by a few teammates from behind, and the training staff immediately called for an ambulance to transport Cundiff from the field directly to the hospital. As they...
IOWA STATE
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks submit a request to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald. Wirtz’s letter the latest effort by the Blackhawks to rectify the team’s actions in 2010. An independent report by ...
NHL
Person
Carter Hutton
Person
Karel Vejmelka
The Spun

College Football Bettors Are Freaking Out About Clemson-FSU Finish

Clemson made some bettors very happy and others furious with tonight’s final play against Florida State. Down 20-24, the Seminoles elected to run a hook-and-ladder play as their last-ditch effort to get a game-winning touchdown. After a few lateral attempts, the ball ended up bouncing towards the Florida State end zone. A Clemson defender was able to jump on the ball, resulting in a touchdown and a 20-30 final score.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Coyotes#Panthers
Globe Gazette

Three-goal second period spurs Toros past WarHawks

Carter Newpower found the back of the net twice to match Jack Campion for the team lead in goals as Mason City erupted offensively to dispatch Willmar 6-1 at the Willmar Civic Center Arena on Friday night. Despite getting out shot 48-38, the Toros (4-3) were not out scored. Campion...
NHL
ourcommunitynow.com

McDavid tops 200 goals in Oilers' 5-1 win over Coyotes

McDavid scored twice to eclipse 200 career goals two nights after Draisatl, and the Oilers remained undefeated with a 5-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. McDavid scored in the second period to hit the 200-goal mark and scored his sixth goal in four games in the third.
NHL
WGR550

Three observations: Sabres dominate Coyotes en route to shootout win

The Buffalo Sabres used another complete effort at both ends of the ice on Saturday afternoon to earn a second-straight win to open the 2021-22 regular season. While it was not much of a scoring affair at KeyBank Center, Buffalo still outworked the Arizona Coyotes en route to a 2-1 victory in a shootout.
NHL
CBS LA

Dubois, Connor lift Jets past struggling Kings 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice, Kyle Connor had three assists and the Winnipeg Jets used a third-period charge to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. Andrew Copp had a power-play goal for the Jets, who have won four straight. Eric Comrie allowed two goals on 32 shots in his season debut. Rasmus Kupari and Adrian Kempe scored, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings. Los Angeles has not won since beating the Vegas Golden Knights in their opener. The Kings are 0-5-1 in their past six. The Jets kept pushing with their speed to take...
NHL
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
CBS Sports

Blues' Jordan Binnington: Yields three goals in win

Binnington allowed three goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche. Binnington was at his best early on, but the Avalanche pushed back late and nearly tied the game if not for a video review taking away a goal for a distinct kicking motion. The 28-year-old held on after that for the win in his season debut. Binnington had a 2.65 GAA and a .910 save percentage last season, the worst ratios of his three-year career, so he'll be looking to cut down on the goals against to bounce back in 2021-22.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Coyotes Corner: Vejmelka Shines, But Team Still Searching for First Win

Welcome to the first edition of Coyotes Corner, a weekly column that will highlight the Arizona Coyotes‘ week of play, and also look ahead to upcoming games. The team kicked off its regular season last week, and left with one point to show for it. The Coyotes had some hard luck in their season opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets, losing 8-2, and then lost to the Buffalo Sabres in a shootout.
NHL
chatsports.com

Islanders again struggle defensively, allow five goals in loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — There are still 11 more games on this season-opening road trip for the Islanders to tighten their defensive play. Because 11 goals allowed over two losses, all with an ill-supported Ilya Sorokin in net as the Islanders wait for Semyon Varlamov to fully recover from his unspecified soreness, is not acceptable.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

THW Goalie Report: Vejmelka, Fleury, Merzļikins, Shesterkin & More

Although the NHL’s 2021-22 season is barely underway, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that goaltending storylines are already aplenty. As the position that often faces the greatest fluctuations between scrutiny and celebration, only a few games are ever required for the masses to dictate which trend any given netminder is playing through at the moment.
