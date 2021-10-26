CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks' Cam Reddish: Another superb outing off bench

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Reddish mustered 17 points (5-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young sounds off on disrespect that Hawks get

Trae Young is calling a spade a spade when it comes to the lack of recognition that his team gets. The Atlanta Hawks star sounded off on Thursday before the team tipped off their season against the Dallas Mavericks. “I don’t think we get the respect that we deserve,” said...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Cam Reddish: Fourth-year option exercised

The Hawks exercised Reddish's $5.95 million club option for 2022-23 on Friday. Atlanta will retain Reddish's rights for a fourth year before he's eligible for restricted free agency following the 2022-23 campaign. Though he averaged 28.8 minutes per game over 26 appearances in his second NBA campaign, Reddish's playing time could take a hit in Year 3 due to the Hawks' ample wing depth.
NBA
sportstalkatl.com

Kevin Huerter’s contract is just another example of a sweet deal for the Hawks

About an hour before Monday’s deadline, Kevin Huerter‘s four-year contract extension worth $65 million became official, which locks him up through the 2025-2026 season. He is now the fourth Hawks player to receive an extension this offseason — Trae Young, John Collins, and Clint Capela had already inked contract extensions with the Hawks over the summer — and this is just another example of Travis Schlenk making the right move.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Reddish
NBA Analysis Network

Is Cam Reddish Showing Early Flashes Of Breakout Season?

The Atlanta Hawks were rumored to have put their former lottery pick, Cam Reddish, on the trade block this offseason. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft had yet to cement himself in the team’s rotation, missing a lot of time because of injury. When he was healthy enough to play, he wasn’t producing much.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA execs monitoring Cam Reddish's availability

Cam Reddish was available on the trade market at the trade deadline and around the draft, multiple NBA executives told HoopsHype. Heading into the season, rival executives are monitoring his availability. “They always say he’s the most talented player on their roster, it’s just that he doesn’t always put it together,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I’m not sure if he ever will. I like him. I think if he gets in the right situation, he could turn out to be a starting-level player because he can defend multiple positions and he can create any shot he wants. It’s just a matter of his mental approach and getting to the right situation where they know how to get the most out of him.”
NBA
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish picks up right where he left off

It is a 1-0 start for the Atlanta Hawks as they took out the Dallas Mavericks 113-87 in the season opener on the road. It featured a lot of points from most of the Hawks heavy hitters. Trae Young and Clint Capela both had double-doubles. John Collins fell just one rebound shy of his own double-double but was solid from start to finish.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Fg
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Hawks Trade Is Centered Around Cam Reddish

The Atlanta Hawks are going to continue to contend in the Eastern Conference and this is the plan moving forward as they pursue an NBA championship. They can continue to add some more pieces in trades if they feel like it will help. This is a front office that has been aggressive and we might see that happen once again.
NBA
bostonnews.net

Hawks, Wizards meet fresh off road wins

The Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards will each attempt to sweep a back-to-back set when the clubs meet on Thursday in the nation's capital. Both teams scored impressive road wins on Wednesday, each winning for the third time in four games to open the season. Washington knocked off the Boston...
NBA
Yardbarker

Trae Young Reacts To Cam Reddish Photoshop

If Fast and Furious taught us anything, you don't turn your back on family. The Hawks are a tight-knit group that moves as one. Whether it's a birthday party or a baseball game, most of the time, they attend events together. So as you could imagine, they don't appreciate the trade rumors that swirl during the season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

De'Andre Hunter starting for Hawks on Wednesday, Kevin Huerter coming off the bench

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Hunter will rejoin the starting five on Wednesday with Kevin Huerter moving to the bench. Our models expect Hunter to play 31.7 minutes against the Pelicans. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 12.5 points,...
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers vs. Hawks takeaways: Dominant defense from Matisse Thybulle helps propel Philadelphia to victory

PHILADELPHIA -- Four months ago, the Atlanta Hawks upset the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in Philadelphia to advance to the conference finals and eliminate the Sixers in the process. On Saturday night, the Sixers got their first crack at revenge as they hosted the Hawks for the first of three meetings between the two teams on the season, and they were clearly eager for the opportunity.
NBA
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy