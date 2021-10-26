Black Voters Matter brings voter outreach tour to Lamar University

(CNN) — Specifics about former President Donald Trump's efforts to keep secret the support from his White House for overturning his loss of the 2020 election were revealed in late-night court filings that detail more than 700 pages of handwritten notes, draft documents and daily logs his top advisers kept related to January 6.
President Biden joined other leaders of the world's largest economies in Rome. Together, they endorsed a 15% global minimum corporate tax designed to prevent companies from moving abroad in search of the lowest rate. Nancy Cordes reports from Rome.
Actor Alec Baldwin addressed last week's deadly shooting on the set of his Western movie "Rust" in public for the first time Saturday, calling the incident a "one-in-a-trillion event." In a video from celebrity news agency Backgrid, Baldwin referenced the active police investigation into the shooting, saying he could not say much about it.
The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday. Three conservative justices noted their dissents. The state is not offering a religious exemption to hospital and nursing home workers who risk losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated.
Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
The Biden administration announced Saturday it struck a deal with the European Union (EU) to ease some tariffs on steel and aluminum that were enacted amid trade tensions during the Trump administration. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in prepared remarks that the U.S. had "reached an historic agreement with the...
The Atlanta Braves needed some help down one run in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night and it was Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler who answered the call. Swanson hit a solo home run off Astros...
(CNN) — Many pediatricians have already placed their orders for child-sized doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and are anxiously awaiting their shipments of shots. And parents are coming at them with a lot of questions: When can my child come in to get their vaccine? And what are the...
American Airlines has canceled more than 1,000 flights since Friday, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware. The flight cancellations have occurred in part due to staffing shortages, according to internal tallies obtained by CNBC. High wind gusts around the airline's busy Dallas/Fort Worth hub were also blamed; a memo sent...
