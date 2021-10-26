Fort Smith Police Department honors Joshua McLeod with Officer of the Year award

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department recognized the hard work and dedication of its officers in a ceremony on October 25.

Among the awards handed out was the Officer of the Year award which went to officer Joshua McLeod.

Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department says the ceremony had to be postponed, due to COVID-19. Mitchell says it’s important to recognize all that the officers do for the community.

“It’s a good time for us to come together and celebrate the accomplishments of our officers and the things they do day to day that a lot of times you don’t see,” Mitchell said.

These awards are held every year to honor police officers.

