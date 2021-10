Mainstream electric vehicles have been around for some time, and they are only getting more and more ubiquitous. Yet despite this, incidents of non-electric cars — whether unintentionally or intentionally — blocking EV charging stations (a practice known as ICE-ing) still happen on a relatively regular basis. This is especially true for Tesla Superchargers. Being one of the United States’ most recognizable and expansive rapid charging networks, Tesla’s Superchargers encounter ICE-ing incidents from time to time.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO