NBA

Young, Collins power Hawks past Pistons 122-104

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 32 points and nine...

www.ftimes.com

firstsportz.com

Video: John Collins puts Kelly Olynyk on a dunking poster in Hawks vs Pistons

Throughout the Hawks vs Pistons showdown, it was the home team who were able to constantly able to score points in order to ensure that they do not leave the game hanging till the end, infront of their home fans. What even better? Marquee player John Collins embarrassed Detriot Pistons’ Kelly Olynyk with an epic poster right at the end, to stamp his authority in the game.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Detroit Pistons (0-3) play against the Atlanta Hawks (1-1) at State Farm Arena. Detroit Pistons 104, Atlanta Hawks 122 (Final) Only teams without wins now after seven days of NBA basketball. Pistons (0-3, waiting on 2021 #1 overall pick) Thunder (0-3, waiting on 2022 #1 overall pick) – 1:22...
NBA
Trae Young
chatsports.com

Pistons vs. Hawks final score: Detroit can’t contain Trae Young, explosive Atlanta Hawks

The Detroit Pistons continue to struggle offensively and ran into a buzzsaw called Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks offense. The Pistons played some tough first-half defense, but Young and the Hawks got untracked in the second half and started to hit shots, run the floor, and finish alley-oops. In short, they made things look easy, eventually topping the overmatched Pistons 122-104.
NBA
Frankfort Times

Young's 31 points lift Hawks past Pelicans, 102-99

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are grinding out victories early this season without the offensive rhythm they are confident is still to come. The defense and rebounding provided by Clint Capela and John Collins are a big reason why.
NBA
#Collins Power Hawks#Ap#The Atlanta Hawks
Detroit News

Shorthanded Pistons (0-3) lose 'defensive mojo': fall 122-104 in Atlanta

Atlanta — It’s still not time to start talking about moral victories for the Pistons. They’ve played three games against likely playoff teams, but they don’t have a victory to show for it yet. They were shorthanded, but they still stayed within single digits in the third quarter against the...
NBA
atlantanews.net

Pistons out to lower turnovers in clash with Hawks

The Detroit Pistons will look for their first win of the season as they continue their three-game road trip on Monday with a stop against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pistons have dropped their first two games, both to the Chicago Bulls, including Saturday's 97-82 road decision. The Hawks split their first two games and are coming off an uninspiring 101-95 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
chatsports.com

Hawks fall against the Wizards, 122-111

After squeezing out a win last night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Hawks couldn’t keep it going against the Washington Wizards, losing 122-111. Both teams were coming off the first game of a back-to-back, and both secured victories against their opponents. Unlike yesterday’s first quarter, the Hawks got off...
NBA
Atlanta Hawks
Detroit Pistons
Reuters

Trae Young, Hawks extend home success by beating Pistons

Trae Young bounced back from a subpar shooting performance to score a season-high 32 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 122-104 win over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Monday. Young did most of his damage by driving to the basket and made 13 of 21 from the field....
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Game thread: Hawks vs. Pistons

The Atlanta Hawks (1-1) will host the Detroit Pistons (0-2) Monday night in what will be their second home game of the 2021-22 NBA season. De’Andre Hunter (non-Covid illness) and Danilo Gallinari (shoulder) have been ruled out for the Hawks. Join us in the comments...
NBA
chatsports.com

Hawks handle Pistons to return to winning ways

The Atlanta Hawks bounced back from a disappointing loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a comfortable win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at State Farm Arena, 122-104. Trae Young led the Hawks — playing without De’Andre Hunter and Danilo Gallinari — with 32 points and nine assists while...
NBA
Yardbarker

Wizards Defeat Hawks 122-111. Trae Young Addresses Rule Changes

One of the pitfalls of an 82-game season is that sometimes teams don't get much time off. That was especially true for Atlanta Hawks as they arrived in the nation's capital early Thursday morning. Less than 24 hours after a comeback victory in New Orleans, the Hawks were chasing Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope around screens. What resulted was a 122-111 loss.
NBA
ESPN

Beal, Harrell lead Wizards over Hawks 122-111

WASHINGTON -- — Bradley Beal scored 27 points and Montrezl Harrell added 25 with 13 rebounds to lift the Washington Wizards to a 122-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. The Wizards continued their impressive start under new coach Wes Unseld Jr., winning this time without new point...
NBA

