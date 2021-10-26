CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Tri-Cities restaurant racks up complaints due to controversial COVID protocols

By Ellie Nakamoto-White
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 5 days ago

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Sterling’s Restaurant, a well-known Tri-Cities eatery with three locations in the area, is facing dozens of complaints to state authorities due to its COVID-19 protocols.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I), said there have been 37 complaints about the Tri-Cities restaurant submitted to the Liquor and Cannabis Control Board since August 24, 2021.

This comes after viewers reached out to KAPP-KVEW about this notice posted on the Kennewick location’s doors:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTq2x_0ccZgEQg00

The sign said:

“Anyone entering beyond this point is here for the sole purpose of enjoying our establishment and services as to customers. Our staff has been informed that they are not authorized to grant access to any L&I employee or any other state/government agent pursuant to RCW 49.17.070. The only authorized individuals to grant such access are the owners/operators of the business. All requests for entry should be directed to those authorized individuals, who can be reached at 509-628-2414.”

It’s referencing this code here that states, ” (3) the director or his or her authorized representative shall obtain consent from the owner, manager, operator, or his or her on-site person in charge of the worksite when entering any worksite located on private property to carry out his or her duties under this chapter.”

But, officials with L&I said they “can go into businesses without identifying ourselves as being from L&I.”

A viewer told KAPP-KVEW:

“Today I went to Sterling’s restaurant in Kennewick. They had a sign on their doors prohibiting any L&I inspector on premises. Once inside I realized why. The entire staff was unmasked, against State mandate. I however will never return. If they are so bold to violate that rule, I cannot trust them to follow other health and safety guidelines.”

A manager with Sterling’s Restaurant declined KAPP-KVEW’s request for an interview.

Comments / 119

Cannonfodder
4d ago

great to know. know I will go there. I hate seeing the waiters with their spit soaked masks, that they have been wearing all day, touch the mask, and then grab my plate. its so gross. they have to wear the mask, so then they touch the mask, that is soaked with spit, and then grab my plate. so gross.

Reply(19)
62
Steve Miller
4d ago

A surgical mask doesn't work for biological agents period, proven PRIOR politics US Army Nuclear Biological Chemical weapons school. Your incredible ignorance means you have lost the right to vote.

Reply(16)
35
Guest
4d ago

Good for this restaurant! Standing up to Inslee and his tyrannical mandates! If I go to the Tri-cities, I will go there!

Reply(13)
50
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Vaccination and natural immunity prevail as Tri-Cities coronavirus rates drop from pandemic peak

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton and Franklin Counties are steadily recovering from their worst coronavirus spike of the pandemic thanks to a combination of increasing vaccination rates and natural immunity across the Tri-Cities. During a media briefing on Thursday morning, Dr. Amy Person—Health Officer for the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD)—revealed a...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Car vs. semi crash near Oregon border kills Walla Walla driver

WALLA WALLA CO., Wash — A crash between a car and a semi truck has killed one person on Saturday. The incident happened just one mile from the Oregon border. The incident is still under investigation, but Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports that the car crossed the center line while traveling westbound on State Route 730. The car then struck the semi. The crash occurred at 3:41 a.m. on Saturday, October 30th.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Lifestyle
Tri-cities, WA
Health
Kennewick, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Restaurants
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Coronavirus
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Tri-cities, WA
Coronavirus
Tri-cities, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Health
Kennewick, WA
Health
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Kennewick, WA
Restaurants
Tri-cities, WA
Lifestyle
Tri-cities, WA
Food & Drinks
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick third-graders cast votes for principals’ Halloween costumes

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Third-grade classrooms will never be absent of creativity, as shown by a group of third-graders from Amon Creek Elementary School. A group of Kennewick third-graders was asked to fill out a worksheet describing what their principal and/or assistant principal should dress up as for Halloween and the responses did not skip a comedic beat. The Kennewick School...
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Food Drink#Sterling S Restaurant#State
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Guns are being stolen from unlocked cars across Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — 31 guns that lawfully belong to Tri-Cities residents are unaccounted for due to car prowlers who target unoccupied cars—most of which were unlocked. According to a social media post from the Kennewick Police Department, local authorities have taken 33 reports of guns being stolen from vehicles across 30 separate car prowl incidents in 2021. Of that sum,...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

2 men shot in Kennewick late Thursday night

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating two separate shootings on Thursday that injured three people. On Thursday, around 8:45 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of North Tweedt Street where a 27-year-old woman had been shot at least once. Investigators then responded to reports of shots...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima young adult emergency shelter needs help

YAKIMA, Wash. — Rod’s House needs donations and volunteers to help with its young adult extreme winter weather shelter at the Motel 6, which is scheduled to open Monday. The nonprofit organization previously partnered with local churches to provide shelter space, but transitioned to sheltering people in the motel due to the pandemic.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Thousands raised for child struck by car in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — An 11-year-old girl was struck by a car after getting off a school bus on Friday. She is now receiving medical treatment in Spokane. The middle schooler was crossing the road at Spengler Street and Hood Avenue on October 22nd, around 2:00 p.m. Traffic stopped in the opposite direction, but resumed after the school bus began to drive away. Trinity Enriquez was struck by an oncoming truck after crossing the street behind the school bus.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
358
Followers
58
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy