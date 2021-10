Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Jury selection in the ongoing murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers is off to a rough start. Lawyers rolled into Day Three of trying to find impartial people to sit on the jury that will determine the fates of Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and their friend William “Roddie” Bryan, who are all charged with the murder and false imprisonment, among other crimes, of the 25-year-old Black man. But so far, just eight of the 40 potential jurors brought into Glynn County Superior Court for questioning have qualified for the final phase of the process.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO