The Smart TV category in India has suddenly taken off in the past few years. Thanks to brands like Xiaomi, Vu, TCL, and now more recently — Realme, consumers have been able to purchase smart TVs at affordable prices. This wasn’t really the case a few years back when mainstream brands like Sony and Samsung dominated the market. If you don’t have a smart TV though or if you have one with a barebones interface, a streaming stick or a box is generally the way to go to enjoy OTT content or apps on your TV. While there are several streaming devices already available in the market, Realme wants to give you another option with their latest product — the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO