Helping an 85-year-old Braves super fan unpack her old Braves memorabilia

Everyone wants to feel comfortable in their own skin, but that became more difficult for 12-year-old Joseph Gamez when he shot up to be 6 feet, 6 inches almost overnight. His biggest problem was finding shoes to fit his size-18 feet. The pairs his mom were able to scrounge up at bargain stores and Amazon were made for older men, making Joseph feel like he stuck out even more.
Reaching the World Series means that a team gets placed right in the spotlight of the national baseball scene. That has been the case for the Braves, who advanced past the Brewers and Dodgers before reaching the Fall Classic. Now the series turns to Truist Field for three straight games.
MILWAUKEE - Of the many things 4-year-old Axton Wanserski enjoys, they include baseball and the Milwaukee Brewers. "It reminds me of my dad," said Axton Wanserski. Axton's father, Tom Wanserski, was the ultimate Wisconsin sports fan. "(He loved) Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, everything," said Lindsay Wanserski, Tom's wife. Naturally, Tom introduced...
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are on their way to the World Series, and we have all the details on events leading up to the big series. Who are the Astros facing for the Commissioner's Trophy?. The 'Stros and their fans found out their challengers just 24 hours...
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros begin the 2021 World Series Tuesday night in Houston. It’s the Braves' first appearance in the Fall Classic since 1999 and as you can imagine the excitement is building among Braves fans. It’s been an exciting postseason in the Coach’s Corner...
Sugar Land – A lot of people can say they have been Astros fans for a long time, but most of them have nothing on Betty Cordes. The 97-year-old has been rooting for the Stros since the team came to Houston in 1962 as the Colt 45′s. “We went back...
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The Braves are off to a great start in the 2021 World Series, winning game one last night in Houston. That made a lot of Braves fans in our area very happy. But none happier than a gentleman in Chatsworth, Georgia. And you’re about to meet...
The Atlanta Braves returned home to Truist Park the afternoon of Oct. 28, 2021. They are facing the Astros at home for three games starting with Game Three on Friday. The Braves have gone 5-0 in Postseason play at home.
SKYFOX 5 flew over Truist Park on Oct. 27, 2021, to see all the preparations being made to the Braves home field ahead of the World Series shifting to Atlanta. The Astros will battle the Braves in Atlanta for three games starting with Game Three.
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves are rolling out the red carpet for the first World Series games being held at Truist Park. It is getting a little Southern star power to help kick off the weekend in Atlanta. Friday, Zac Brown, a life-long Braves fan and lead singer of a...
ATLANTA - Fans across the world are gearing up to cheer on the Atlanta Braves for Game 3 of the World Series at Truist Park Friday night including one super fan thousands of miles away in Australia. She's loved the braves for 30 years and has a longtime dream of...
Comments / 0