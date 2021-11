A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel voted to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for even more people. A month ago the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended additional doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for some people who had previously received that mRNA vaccine. And this week, following an update to the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency-use authorizations for the vaccines, the panel voted to recommend boosters for some groups of people who had also gotten the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines originally. Plus, the panel’s new recommendations allow people who are eligible for boosters to mix and match which vaccine they get.

